Friends and family held a memorial on Saturday afternoon for Hannah Hayes, a beloved Hyde Parker who was killed in a hit-and-run in early July.
The 62-year-old “daughter of the South Side” was a writer, teacher, activist sibling, wife and mother. At the memorial, more than 100 people gathered to share the impact Hayes had on their lives, and recount her fight for the South Side’s public schools. The service was held in Jessie “Ma” Houston Park, across from Reavis Elementary, 5001 S. Cottage Grove Ave. — the school into which Hayes had invested much of her time.
“(Hannah) was all about making the community we live in a better place for everyone,” said Jesse Sinaiko, Hayes' husband.
Sinaiko was the first to address the crowd, and spoke about Hayes' life’s work: “all of her editing, her teaching, journalism, her love of her family… her socio-political work from being a (Harold Washington) staffer… to her support for the hunger strikers, to her activism and (educational) policy work.”
(Her sister, Teresa Hayes, later remarked that no one should be surprised that Hayes' service turned political.)
“I’m going to do what I think Hannah might appreciate, which is give a big plug,” Sinaiko continued. “We are asking you to volunteer at Reavis.”
Sinaiko said faculty and staff need all sorts of assistance, from volunteers for school clubs to chaperones for trips, as well as monetary donations for students and programs. “These guys could use it and they deserve it,” Sinaiko said.
Hayes and Sinaiko’s son, Zach, attended Ray Elementary, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., where Hayes always made sure that teachers got what they needed, according to teacher Jean Clement. However, after Zach went off to college, she started to think about schools in the community that didn’t have as many resources, and Reavis was where she turned.
The connections Hayes forged through years of educational organizing were deep, and many spoke at the service about her demonstrated commitment to students and teachers. Speakers included Brenda Delgado from Raise Your Hand for Illinois Public Education, representatives from Illinois Families for Public Schools and People United for Action, and Zanette Sanders with the Hyde Park Community Action Council.
Delgado recalled that when then-Secretary of Education Arne Duncan —and former Chicago Public Schools CEO— came to speak at Kenwood’s Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., in 2016, Hayes was among the first to volunteer to protest.
“We were scoped out between the parking lot, or the back door… or the alley, because we didn’t know where he was coming,” Delgado recounted. “They thought they were going to be slick and turn around and go down through the alley…then he tried the door and the door was locked. So he had to go through the front door.”
And right behind Duncan was Hayes, poster board in hand, “saying all of the things we needed to say about funding public education—and there was a big smile on her face.”
As an educator herself for 21 years at DeVry University, Hayes taught roughly 3,457 students. Teresa Hayes noted that the ripple effect she had on their paths into the world was enormous, “and that’s just DeVry."
When she lived part-time in Ireland, Hayes’ family attested that she would hold virtual classes at midnight for DeVry students and revise drafts with them on weekends, nudging and sometimes dragging them to the finish line. They said Hayes was selfless and “silently giving.”
Margaret Murphy, English Professor and faculty chair at DeVry University, said, “it was very evident, when I walked into her classroom, that her students had developed two things: a sense of community among themselves, and the self-advocacy skills necessary to be a successful student.”
Hayes’ taught at a number of schools over the years, and one of her favorites, according to her sister, was teaching in a kindergarten class at Pilsen’s St. Pius V Elementary.
Marguerite Horberg, founder of HotHouse, a center for international performance and exhibition where Hayes worked as a bartender and was later a board member, served as the MC for the service. Hayes’ longtime friend, Horberg facilitated the many people who came to the microphone to share memories, before sharing one herself.
She said that throughout the years, marked by wars, suffering and imperialisms, “Hannah felt it all, worked every day in the light. Certain people know they’re privileged in luck, know that in spite of our bruised and shattered beings…we have no choice but to act for humanity.”
Many speakers recalled that Hayes often had a joyful smile, even in the face of the most damning and frightening situations. “She was not afraid to show up to the worst, the darkest stuff,” said older sister Mary Hayes-Grecko. “As a child, Hannah would let out a ‘ha!,’ and as an adult, even in the most awful meeting, she would also let out a ‘ha!,’” Hayes-Grecko said.
The Hayes family was large, and Hayes was a middle child of eight. When Hayes was nine or 10, Teresa Hayes recalled, she ran away from home, and joked that when she returned hours later, no one had noticed. Her father, a Professor in Economics at DePaul University, and her mother, a nurse at St. George and other hospitals, raised the children in Oak Lawn, and then relocated to Chicago's Beverly neighborhood when asked to remove a poster of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from the window of their home.
Hayes moved to Hyde Park in 2001, after living in Northern Ireland for a number of years, and has since developed close relationships with her nieces and nephews.
“Everyone knows the enormous, beautiful family that Hannah was a part of, so many sisters and brothers,” Horberg said.
Towards the end of the service, her niece Violet Barton played a song on the ukulele, and a family friend performed another song on flute.
An understated part of Hayes’ life during the service was her work in journalism, and her contributions were many. She started her career at All Chicago City News, and went to the California-Mexico border during the immigration crisis of 2019 to write a story. There, she was so affected by the plight of separated families that, when she came back, she enrolled in a Spanish course at Truman College so that she was better able to communicate with them, her sister Teresa said.
Hayes was also known for her soup recipes, and every attendee at the service was able to pick up a booklet of “Hannah’s Soup for You,” which contained Irish recipes like vegetable and barley soup, along with other winter staples.
Zach Hayes spoke last. He said that even in death, “She is still alive very vicariously through me and the writing that we’ve done…she is alive through the school—you’ve heard so much about what it meant to her—she is alive through my cousins and her nieces and nephews, who she went so far out of her way to cultivate relationships. She is alive through all of you.”
To volunteer at Reavis School, you may do so here.
In addition to volunteers, Reavis is happy to accept: donations of books, and possibly funding, to their new library, which will be named in Hayes’ honor; and help in achieving their long term goal of creating the nonprofit 501(c)(3) Friends of Reavis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.