Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) urged constituents at her Sept. 22 ward meeting to fill out the 2020 Census — "I know you keep hearing it on the radio; I know you keep hearing it on the TV" — warning that failing to do so puts the number of majority-Black wards in jeopardy as the number of African Americans living in Chicago continues to decline.
"Our numbers are still down," Hairston said, urging attendees to reach out to friends and family to fill out the census, which can be done online at 2020census.gov. The deadline for completing the census is Sept. 30.
Hairston recognized people's fears about information privacy, but she said "it's just your name, and within minutes people can access more information about you (online) than what the census questionnaire asks."
As of Sept. 21, Chicago's census response rate is 60.4%, and the 5th Ward's response rate is 55.4%. Beyond public funding allocations and congressional appointments — Illinois is projected to lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the coming decade — Hairston pointed out that the lagging census count could have drastic ramifications on African American representation in City Council.
"These are the numbers that we use, from the census, that we use to determine how many people are in each ward, and for us being a South Side ward — already knowing that the number of people, at least for Black residents in the City of Chicago is down by 200,000, that means we could stand to lose some African American-represented wards," Hairston said. "As a predominantly African American ward that still faces the issues that other communities face, we can't afford to lose something because we failed to participate."
The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus represents 40% council's 50 seats, though not all of its members represent majority-Black wards.
5th Ward early voting site is Ray School this year
Hairston also discussed early voting, which begins on Oct. 1 at the Loop Super Site, 191 N. Clark St., and in the 5th Ward on Oct. 14 at Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave. — a change from previous elections, when the local early voting site was at the Jackson Park fieldhouse. A drop-off box for mail ballots will be at 69 W. Washington St. and, from Oct. 1, at the Super Site.
Voters can register or change their registration address online at ova.elections.il.gov through Oct. 18, or in person on Election Day with two forms of identification, one showing the voter's current address.
"I am encouraging you to vote, regardless of your political leanings," Hairston said. "It's your right. Don't squander it. Every vote does count."
Then the 5th Ward Democratic committeewoman's tone and cadence shifted, and she continued, "And I have to say that again. A lot of people don't vote, and we're looking at what's going on in the world today, and some of that is because we don't make our voices heard. And the way that we make our voices heard in the United States is by voting. And when you vote, you get a say-so. And so it's really important that we vote.
"And I know people say, 'Oh, well my vote doesn't matter.' Well, it really will not matter if you don't vote, and then we can't complain about the things that we see happening to our rights and our communities if we have not taken the time to vote. So I can't say that enough. If we don't, then shame on us — and looking across the country at the civil unrest that has been happening, we have something to say. And the way that we say it, in addition to expressing ourselves, is by voting. That is the best way to have our voices heard."
