Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) voiced support for city landmarking of Promontory Point at her monthly ward meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Preservation Chicago, a citywide nonprofit, have submitted the Point to the Commission on Chicago Landmarks’s Program Committee, which met last week.
While the Point was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, landmark status confers additional legal protections against alterations or demolitions, something residents worry about as the Army Corps of Engineers gears up to restart work on the area.
The Program Committee will meet again in 2022, said Hairston, at which point the submission will be referred to the city’s Department of Planning and Development before coming in front of the Chicago Park District.
“There are a lot of moving parts, but the good news is that the process has already begun,” said Hairston. “Thanks to those of you who have sent letters of support, and I look forward to moving through the process.
Five-month water main replacement project to begin in South Shore
Starting in October, the city’s Department of Water Management will install 5,390 feet of new water mains in South Shore.
The work will take place on 67th Street from Stony Island Avenue to Cregier Avenue, Cornell Avenue from 67th Street to 69th Street, South East End Avenue from 67th Street to 69th Street, and 69th Street from Cornell Avenue to Ridgeland Avenue.
The project is scheduled to take five months to complete, with the first phase lasting from October to December and the second from December to next March.
Hairston said there will be a 24-hour warning for residents if water service is disrupted.
Residents can track the project’s progress at buildinganewchicago.org. The project ID is 1901190.
Free flu and COVID vaccines to be given out Oct. 7
Hairston will also host a free flu and COVID vaccination clinic on Oct. 7, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. No booster shots will be available.
