Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will not seek reelection to a seventh term on City Council next year.
"I am retiring at the end of my term. I will have completed six terms, 24 years. That's a quarter of a century. It's time for the next chapter," Hairston said in an interview on Friday.
Hairston, 61, said she is "definitely not retiring for good," however, saying, "I've got a lot of work in me. I've still got a lot of things that I want to do." She is a lawyer by profession, having previously worked in Springfield in the state attorney general's office, and said she will serve out her term as Democratic committeewoman of the 5th Ward into 2024.
While she has no plans to run for another public office, she is confident that she would have won reelection had she sought it. She is currently unsure about whether she will endorse a successor, noting she is talking to potential candidates but wants to let constituents decide.
"I am not leaving the community: I am still going to be active and engaged, just in a different way," she said.
Hairston is now the 12th alderperson who began a four-year term in 2019 but will not be serving after Election Day next April. The fact that nearly a quarter of City Council has resigned, been indicted or announced retirements or bids for public office is being taken as a reflection of acrimonious working conditions in City Hall and a greater difficulty in providing constituent services in a world ruptured by COVID-19.
At a July 2021 constituents' meeting, Hairston said the council was a place she did not recognize anymore.
In the interview, Hairston said she had taken several factors into consideration before announcing her retirement, with the length of her public service being foremost among them.
Hairston was born in Chicago to Reva and Lester Hairston, a Chicago Public Schools educator and a tavern owner who was the first African American in the city to buy a McDonalds franchise, respectively. She grew up in Hyde Park and South Shore, attended the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
As an attorney in private practice, Hairston beat one-term incumbent Ald. Barbara Holt (5th) in 1999 in a runoff, slamming her for the state of constituent services and her ward office’s unresponsiveness; Hairston’s campaign ran with the slogan "I'll Be There," the Tribune reported. The late former Ald. Leon Despres (5th) endorsed Hairston, who has in turn called him a mentor.
Hairston had a working relationship with former Mayor Richard M. Daley, praising his administration's investments in the 5th Ward and rapport with alderpersons. She was one of five alderpersons to vote against his catastrophic deal to lease the city's parking meters and corresponding revenue for decades in exchange for an up-front payment. She said she considered running for mayor in 2010 but decided she was not ready to stop being an alderwoman.
She had frostier relations with former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, criticizing his education policy in particular. She endorsed his runoff challenger, now-U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-4th), against his reelection campaign; after news broke about the police murder of Laquan McDonald, she proposed a more stringent police oversight agency than Emanuel's Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Hairston endorsed Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, with whom she served for a decade-plus in City Council, in the 2019 mayoral election.
Hairston's own election that year would turn out to be the closest of her aldermanic career, as she was forced into a runoff by South Shore community activist William Calloway. He argued, alongside third-place finisher and former Herald editor Gabriel Piemonte, that Hairston had become inattentive to constituent needs after 20 years in office and noted that her council committee attendance was poor. Hairston won by a razor-thin margin, 50.7% of the vote to Calloway’s 49.3%.
Hairston has spent the past few years working to get a supermarket established in South Shore; Local Market Foods, 2101 E. 71st St., opened in 2019, after a Trader Joe's in Hyde Park, 1528 E. 55th St., opened earlier that year. In a press release announcing her retirement Friday, Hairston also touted the Obama Presidential Center, the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave., and the South Shore Starbucks, 7101 S. Stony Island Ave.
An old associate of the Obamas, Hairston has been a staunch and enthusiastic supporter of the OPC that is now under construction in Jackson Park. After initial resistance, she came out in favor of an anti-displacement community benefits agreement for nearby neighborhoods during her last reelection campaign; after Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office, she worked with her administration and freshman Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) to pass the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance.
A South Shore Condo Co-Op Preservation Fund Pilot to issue grants to vulnerable owner-occupants in that neighborhood passed the council this July.
The now-vice chair of the Finance Committee, Hairston prides herself on thoroughly examining every ordinance before she votes on it. She said her legislative focus on police accountability and reform has stalled against the Lightfoot administration, however. Her ordinances to codify a right to a phone call for those in Chicago Police Department custody within a specific amount of time and another to put regulations on police raids in the aftermath of the botched raid on Anjanette Young have never come up for a vote.
Hairston did, however, co-sponsor the ordinance that will create Chicago's new police accountability body, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, which will replace COPA. She worked on it with the Lightfoot administration, other alderpersons, jurists and advocates from the Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC) and Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability (GAPA) coalitions.
"I'm proudest of the ways in which I have transformed the communities that I represent, the open lines of communications, the economic development that I've been able to achieve — there's a lot," Hairston said. "The students I have supported, the (South Shore) Triathlon kids. There is so much."
Hairston said she "will continue the work" she started in her final nine months of office: "I cannot be more specific because things pop up all the time. I want to continue to work on the South Shore condominium pilot program; I would like to see that expanded into the other communities. I'm going to continue doing my job and loving every minute of it, like I do now."
When Hairston and King, who is running for mayor, depart City Council, Hyde Park will have an entirely new aldermanic delegation, similar to how the area had an entirely new state legislative delegation in 2019. A few precincts of northwestern Hyde Park have been drawn into the 20th Ward, where the incumbent, Ald. Jeanette Taylor, has said she will run for reelection.
Just one candidate, former Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce head Wallace Goode, has said he is running for alderman of the 5th Ward, and no one has declared candidacy in the 4th Ward.
As her long goodbye begins, Hairston said she did not enter public life for any kind of status.
"I came in here to work in my community and to build my community," she said. "That is what was most important to me and what will continue to be most important to me."
