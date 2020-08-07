In a move spurred by the Trump administration's recent threat to international students, a student-run group has launched a campaign to declare the University of Chicago a sanctuary campus.
UChicago Without Borders organized the campaign and wrote a petition detailing their demands of the U. of C. They charge that “the University does not sufficiently use its influence and resources to protect undocumented students,” and that although some resources do exist, the burden to protect undocumented students falls on other students.
The petition has been signed by more than 900 individuals and 50 groups.
The petition asks that the university declare itself a sanctuary campus, a campus that provides safe spaces for undocumented immigrants. The university’s current position is that it is “not considering declaring itself a ‘sanctuary campus,’ as it is not a well-defined term.” However, the authors of the petition assert that that is a power within the university’s grasp: “The University has full authority over defining what it means to be a sanctuary campus.”
Although the U. of C. claims that being a sanctuary campus is not well-defined, that has not stopped schools such as Wesleyan, Columbia, and all 23 California state universities from saying just that. The U. of C. has long skirted around using the phrase.
In a statement, a university spokesperson said: “The University of Chicago is committed to supporting members of its University community who have come from other nations, including those with undocumented immigration status….the input of undocumented members of the University community and their advocates has been critical in the development of University resources, and we welcome continued input and engagement.”
UChicago Without Borders also draws a distinction between the university’s response to the threat on documented international students and their response to the threat undocumented students face.
“The University of Chicago proclaimed its concern for international students and pledged to immediately work on ways to protect students and make accommodations so they could keep their visas,” the group said.” There was an urgency for protecting them as they are valuable members of the University’s community. We support these efforts, but we want to very clearly note that undocumented community members are equally as valuable and worthy of protection.”
After Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeted international students, the university joined an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit against ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Among the group’s other demands is the creation of a policy instructing faculty on how to interact with immigration enforcement agencies. The current policy of the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) is to not engage with federal immigration enforcement except as required by law, but the petition calls for a more formal procedure for all faculty.
The group favors the Harvard University model, which directs administrators who have received subpoenas for student information to contact the Office of the General Counsel and attempt to notify the student. The administrator cannot release information until the general counsel has ensured that the subpoena is valid. UChicago Without Borders wants the university to go a step further: “We believe this policy could be improved by implementing a similar procedure when a warrant is involved.”
They also demand that the university facilitate more pro bono sessions with law firms, make a map of campus spaces indicating where students are legally protected from immigration enforcement agencies, and cut off all ties with ICE and organizations that work with ICE.
Students across the country have been pushing their colleges to take up sanctuary campus status since President Trump’s election in 2016, and the U. of C.’s petition is by no means a novel idea. Notably, California State Universities have stated in the past that they would not engage with federal immigration officers. This Spring, California public universities committed to giving emergency aid to DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients in light of their exclusion from the stimulus bill.
UChicago Without Borders asserts that the university should use its national status to fight for undocumented students.
“To support a movement is not to support it in the shadows,” the authors wrote. “The University of Chicago must use its position as a prestigious institution to further pressure other universities to advance the long-term mission of protecting all immigrant community members.
“We cannot wait for the next direct attack to come; we must act proactively and build long-lasting systems that can support our undocumented community members now and always.”
