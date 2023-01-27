After a six month hiatus in search of a cheaper storefront, the Great Frame Up, a custom picture frame shop and local art seller, is reopening just off 53rd Street in February.
Now located at 5234 S. Blackstone Ave., 22-year shop owner Mike Jelke said the store will continue to offer the same services it had been for almost 50 years in the neighborhood.
The store, previously located down the block at 1418 E. 53rd St., closed in August after the building’s owner raised the rent. It had been operating in the neighborhood since 1976.
Jelke said he closed the shop in hopes of finding a location in the neighborhood with cheaper rent, but was unsuccessful; the new shop costs about the same per month.
“Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a lower cost space in Hyde Park,” Jelke said. ”It was not good for me overall to have to move.”
Renovations are ongoing at the new location, and Jelke expects them to take two to three more weeks. He’s also looking to hire a couple employees.
He said he hopes that the new location, between a barber shop and dentist’s office, will be more visible than the last.
The first Great Frame Up store opened in Lincoln Park in 1971. Four years later, they began franchising the company, the first of which came to Hyde Park. As of 2019, the franchise had more than 75 locations nationwide, spanning the country from Los Angeles to Philadelphia. The bulk of stores remain in the Chicagoland area.
Business dwindled in the last two decades; since 2004, almost half of Great Frame Up’s locations shuttered.
In a July announcement of the pending closure, former Great Frame Up owner and current employee Rebekah Younger noted that the Hyde Park store began as a “do-it-yourself picture framing shop,” and over the years shifted to more custom framing projects.
Shortly after opening, the Great Frame Up began an artist of the month series, hosting a gallery space for Hyde Park painters, photographers and authors. The shop continued this practice until closing; its last featured artists were local painters Morgan Allen, Dalton Brown and Adolfo Davis.
Jelke said the store will continue to function as a gallery for local artists.
Though he signed a five year lease, Jelke said he hopes to retire in the next few years and is looking for someone to take over the store. Per franchising, it must remain a Great Frame Up.
“If I could have signed the lease at the new space and moved stuff over and just got going right away, I would have,” Jelke said. But after working “pretty much nonstop” for two decades, he added that “having the break has been nice.”
“I really appreciate the support of all the people in the community that I’ve heard from,” he said. “We’ll try and keep it going for them.”
