The Great Frame Up, a custom picture frame shop and local art seller, has closed its doors after 47 years in Hyde Park.
The shop, located at 1418 E. 53rd Street, opened in the neighborhood in 1976. The closure was announced in a July 22 statement by former owner and current employee Rebekah Younger, who wrote that the store’s lease was not renewed and that owners needed to vacate the premises by August 18.
“We did indeed get priced out of our current location at the shopping center at 53rd and Dorchester,” Younger wrote, noting that the property is not owned by the University of Chicago— a common misconception.
The property, called the Dorchester Commons, is owned by Mid-America Real Estate Group, a large conglomerate of retail real estate companies operating in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.
Great Frame Up isn’t the only business getting booted from the shopping center. Per a Mid-America Real Estate Group June property listing, American Mattress, 1408 E. 53rd Street, is also up for leasing. According to the property listing, the retail realtor has already leased Great Frame Up’s now-vacant location—wedged between a Papa John’s, Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins— to a business called Elite Performance Fitness.
Mid-America Real Estate Group also owns the Woodlawn Retail Center, 1500-1528 E. 63rd Street. As of July, they’re looking for new tenants to occupy the former headquarters of Friend Health Clinic, 1522 E. 63rd St., and have plans to resurface the center.
Mid-America Real Estate Group did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment.
Great Frame Up bids goodbye, for now
“The Great Frame Up is one of the last remaining picture framing shops South of the Loop,” wrote Younger in the July statement. “We began as a do-it-yourself picture framing shop… Over the years, our business base has shifted to more custom framing, but our dedication to supporting the vibrant arts community on the South Side of Chicago remains.”
She added that the shop has employed many young artists who have gone on to become “established leaders of the arts community today,” and that owner Mark Jelke continued the shop’s long-held practice of exhibiting local artwork in-store.
In another statement posted to Facebook on August 15, Younger said that the Great Frame Up has moved into storage as Jelke looks for a new location in the neighborhood. “We are hoping the interruption will only be a couple of months,” Younger wrote, though owners have run into difficulty finding an affordable space or agreeable landlord.
When Great Frame Up opened in 1976, the Herald wrote: “you provide the art work, posters, prints, needlepoint, what have you, and they provide the work space, materials and know-how… Besides, it’s fun.”
The store changed hands in 1979, when Younger —a long-time Hyde Parker—bought the franchise. Ownership changed when Younger stepped down in 1988, and again in 2001, when Jelke purchased it.
Shortly after opening, the Great Frame Up began an artist of the month series, hosting a gallery space for Hyde Park painters, photographers and authors. The Herald profiled many of these creators over the years, including then-Hyde Park Co-op manager Bill Ratcliffe in 2005, and the Hyde Park Photo Study Group in 2015. The shop has continued this practice through today, and is currently featuring local painters Morgan Allen, Dalton Brown and Adolfo Davis, among others.
The first Great Frame Up store opened in Lincoln Park in 1971. Four years later, they began franchising the company, the first of which came to Hyde Park. As of 2019, the franchise had more than 75 locations nationwide, spanning the country from Los Angeles to Philadelphia. The bulk of stores — approximately 15 — remain in the Chicagoland area.
Business has dwindled over the years, however, as almost half of Great Frame Up locations have closed since the company’s peak in the mid-2000s — operating more than 150 stores — according to a 2004 report from the Chicago Tribune.
In spite of these setbacks, the local Great Frame Up wrote on its website, “after nearly 50 years of serving Hyde Park and the South Side of Chicago, we are committed to staying in the area.”
This is a loss for the community. When we moved to our new condo four years ago and finally had wall space for a number of paintings and posters that we had previously been forced to keep in storage, the staff person at Great Frame Up did a wonderful job of helping us choose mats and frames and then providing us with the finished product. I hope they can find a new location in HP.
