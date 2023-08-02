Golf season is in full swing at the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses with a bevy of tournaments, invitationals and free rounds for players 17 and under.
New to the fairway this year, the Illinois Junior Golf Association (IJGA) hosted its junior golf tournament at the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses last month, the first time for the event in Chicago in the organization's 57-year history. The July 10 event was produced in partnership with the Jackson Park Golf Association (JPGA) and drew a total of 55 youth from across the city ranging from 10 to 18 years old.
“It was a beautiful day,” said Tracy Raoul, chair of the JPGA board of directors. “The Chicago Park District’s staff and maintenance crew keep those courses in very pristine shape … The rough is the rough and the fairways and the greens roll very nicely.”
For Raoul, golf is a family affair. Her youngest child, Ahmad Raoul, served as a starter during the tournament, maintaining tee times and an even flow of golfers on the Jackson Park course. Ahmad Raoul is a recent graduate of Mount Carmel High School, 6410 S. Dante Ave., and currently attends Winston Salem State in North Carolina on an academic and golf scholarship.
Raoul’s two older children are also avid golfers and spent many hours on the Jackson Park and South Shore courses growing up, going on to play on golf teams at the University of Chicago Lab School and Mount Carmel.
(Although not a golfer for most of her life, Raoul got actively involved in the sport and the JPGA when her oldest child, Akila Raoul, played on the Lab School’s varsity team, where she was the only girl.)
Founded in the early 1990s, the JPGA was created to forge an alliance with the Chicago Park District on behalf of area golfers, according to the association. A youth program was soon created in the JPGA to help open the sport — an activity traditionally associated with older adults and wealth — up to neighboring kids.
In September, the JPGA will host its marquee event, the JPGA Golf Invitational as it celebrates its sixth year of raising funds to train neighborhood youth as caddies and provide small college scholarships for high school graduates.
As of last year, JPGA Invitational funds have so far gone towards training 39 caddies and $5,000 in academic scholarships to eight junior golfers and caddies.
This year’s scholarship recipients include Keaorri Alampi, a Hansberry College Prep graduate who received the JGA’s $500 caddy scholarship and Zell Wilson, a Hyde Park Academy graduate who received the JPGA’s $750 golf scholarship. The two were awarded at the Jackson Park Golf Course clubhouse as the inaugural IJGA/JPGA tournament kicked off. Alampi will attend Western Illinois University to major in psychology and Wilson will attend University of Detroit Mercy to major in architecture.
Beyond high school, the JPGA also sponsors professional golfers. This year, the organization sponsored professional golfer and Whitney Young graduate Mulbey Dillard IV, helping him with tour costs. Alampi, Wilson and Dillard are all South Side natives who started their golf journey at Jackson and South Shore Parks.
Recently, the local public courses have started to receive greater recognition in the larger Chicago community. Earlier this summer, Jackson Park hosted the 118th annual Chicago City Amateur Championship and 50th annual Junior Amateur Championship.
More golf
Next Thursday, August 10, the Chicago Parks Foundation (CPF) will sponsor a "Play for the Parks" fundraiser at the Jackson Park Golf Course, 6401 S. Richards Dr. Proceeds from the event will support "CPF's mission and community initiatives, helping park users and lovers become park givers and stewards," according to the event listing.
The Chicago Park District also provides organized golfing activities in conjunction with a number of different private organizations for all ages at the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses. Among these is the Park District's junior golf program, through which golfers under 17 can play for free at both courses, even without an attending adult. To learn more about this program, visit cpdgolf.com/junior-golf.
