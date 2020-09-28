In spite of new regulations that would allow them to take part in sports during COVID-19, the students on the Kenwood girls cross-country team elected not to compete during the fall season.
According to Kenwood Athletic Director Les Gill, the girls cross-country team made the decision due to the constraints of remote learning and the COVID-19 pandemic. Gill said the boys cross-country team will look to compete this season in spite of the girls opting out.
"It's very difficult right now in sports with some coaches," said Gill. "Some sports are a little more difficult to play than others."
Gill said in an interview with the Herald that the girls cross-country team will not be penalized for not competing this season. He stressed how difficult this off-season has been for coaches and parents due to remote learning and concerns for student safety.
Gill said in a past article with the Herald, that his number one objective as AD of Kenwood is that all students remain safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.