Gabriel Piemonte, a Woodlawn resident, writing coach and communications consultant who used to edit the Herald, is running for alderman of the 5th Ward again after coming in third in its 2019 contest.
"At this moment, I feel like you've got to pour everything into this, and that's what I'm going to do," Piemonte said in an interview. "It's an opportunity for the 5th Ward to reenter the fold of progressive Chicago politics and not just be kind of resting on its laurels."
His platform had yet to be announced as of press time, but Piemonte outlined a left-of-center plan of action similar to that which he ran on last time.
Some problems remain the same; Piemonte said the 5th Ward lacks good service response infrastructure. He said he would invest in a system that allows constituents and the ward office more trackage of complaints, saying, "If you're not getting cleanup or a pothole's not getting filled, you should know exactly why and who you can call and complain about it to." He said there is also room for City Council to act to ensure the city's infrastructure and bureaucracy better responds to city service needs.
But the world of 2023 promises in many other ways to be worse than the world of 2019.
He said Chicago Public Schools is "absolutely in crisis," noting the teacher shortage, public policy he said does not value teachers' work and the impasse between Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration and the Chicago Teachers Union.
City Council has limited purview over education policy: the mayor appoints members of the Chicago Board of Education for the time being, though an elected school board is on the way by 2024. But Piemonte said a council speaking "with one voice" about Lightfoot's control of public schools, which he called "a disaster," could shift the dynamic of limited legislative oversight, particularly if more progressive alderpersons are elected.
The nature of crime has also changed. When Hyde Parkers used to tell him they were worried about crime, he would tell them that the neighborhood was safer than many other places and that public safety would not necessarily be a priority for that part of the ward.
"I wouldn't say that anymore," he said. "I think it's reached a level of universal concern."
"What's going to probably peg me differently than a lot of these other candidates is we've tried more money to cops literally forever, and it doesn't yield results," he said. "What does yield results, and it's almost a direct causal relationship, is economics and crime. I think you do what you can do around technology and other 'smart solutions' to increase safety, but you've got to invest economically."
Piemonte supports a jobs guarantee, in which every Chicagoan who wants a job would get one. He wants reparations in Chicago for descendants of enslaved people, saying that although the city can't pay off the country's debt, it can be part of the "patchwork of things that can be done."
He said the University of Chicago and the Obama Foundation require cooperation from the 5th Ward alderperson.
"The Obama (Presidential) Center's not finished," Piemonte said. "There's a lot of work to do, and how that gets done is going to really impart how well we work together."
He said there is "clear dissatisfaction" with how it's being built, noting the passage of an advisory referendum in three 5th Ward precincts during the June primary election intended to curb cutting down more of Jackson Park’s trees.
"There are consequences to having that kind of negative reception by local residents, and a lot of it can be ameliorated if there's just engagement," Piemonte said.
For its part, the Obama Foundation held multiple community engagement meetings in the years ahead of the center’s groundbreaking this past September.
Piemonte did praise the significant local hiring that has been done to build the OPC, adding that more work should be done to ensure there is continuing work after the center is built. He noted that the community should “get some parkland back to make up for that land stolen. Closing a street isn’t going to do that;” referencing the roadway overhaul in Jackson Park.
If elected, Piemonte said he would work to build up the ward’s community institutions. As one example, he promised to bring a South Side Community Federal Credit Union, 5401 S. Wentworth Ave., to the 5th Ward.
"What matters is the jobs, and you've got to maximize the benefit of having those jobs. And that requires a kind of constellation of resources that are anchored in a financial institution," he said. "I will do everything to make sure that happens, because we need a community institution with a proven track record of actually improving people's circumstances — not just engaging with them in that coldly transactional way that makes us all hate banks."
Piemonte attributed a dearth of affordable housing options for families in the 5th Ward to rising rents and property costs related to the OPC. He said South Shore needs the same protections Woodlawn got in its Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance that Hairston, Lightfoot and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) hammered out in 2020.
Notably, South Shore was cut out of this ordinance, and Piemonte said it should now be expanded, because "We need a bold vision that really puts money down for everybody, not just a fraction, not just a pilot program, but commiserate investment. When we give big people money, we need little people to get money, too.”
"I don't believe it when any Chicago politician says they just don't have the power to make change. You're choosing not to," he said. "The 5th Ward is one of the most powerful wards in the city at this point, with the Obama Center getting built, with the conversation about the Tiger Woods (golf course in Jackson Park) happening, with how people are thinking about the south lakefront — everybody is going to want the alderman of the 5th Ward to be playing ball with them."
In terms of his candidacy, Piemonte conceded that his 2019 campaign had a weak ground game; he missed the runoff by a margin of 259 votes out of 12,953 cast. And he noted the profound vacuum that Hairston's retirement created in next year's 5th Ward race.
"There is, of course, the money you have as a sitting candidate and a friend to the head of the Cook County Democrats," he said, referring to Hairston's relationship with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. (In addition to serving on City Council together for more than a decade, the two are Democratic committeewomen for the 4th and 5th wards.)
Hairston's departure also allows Chicago's powerful unions cover to back a non-incumbent candidate; Piemonte thinks resources, period, from money to volunteers to organizational capacity, will be more plentiful next year than in 2019.
Piemonte called former Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce head Wallace Goode, who began running in the 5th Ward aldermanic election in July, "an outstanding individual." He anticipates more candidates to declare now that the incumbent has announced her retirement.
