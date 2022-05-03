Frontline Books and Crafts is hosting a fundraiser to prevent its Hyde Park location from closing.
The event will take place this Saturday, May 7, from noon - 4 p.m. at the shop, 5206 S. Harper Ave. Anyone who donates $50 or $100 will receive a book bundle from Frontline as a token of appreciation.
The fundraiser will also feature live music, with performances from jazz singer Maggie Brown, the daughter of Oscar Brown Jr., and Robert Irving III, a composer and pianist who played with Miles Davis.
The Rastafari and Pan-African bookshop has been operating in Hyde Park since 2004, with other locations in Woodlawn and Evanston. Last September, owner Sekou Tafari told the Herald that the store was months behind on rent, and that he needed to raise $40,000 - $50,000 to remain open. (He has since launched a GoFundMe campaign.)
“We believe that all Black bookstores really serve the community because it's like a community library where people can come buy a book and if they don’t have money for a book they can come sit down and read,” he said.
For more information about Saturday’s event, visit facebook.com/frontlinebooks
