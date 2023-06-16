In the late 1940s and early 1950s, a young William Pinkney would walk from his house at 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue in Bronzeville down 31st Street to the lakefront. Sitting along the shore, he would look across Lake Michigan and wonder, "What's on the other side? There's got to be something over there."
On August 5, 1990, at the age of 55, Pinkney sailed out of Boston Harbor on the 47-foot-long cutter “The Commitment” for a solo voyage around the world. The 27,000 mile journey took him to ports of call in Brazil, South Africa and Tasmania. Completing his expedition in 22 months, Pinkney became the first Black man to sail solo around the world.
In 2021 he, now Captain Bill Pinkney, was inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame and received its Lifetime Achievement Award.
But Pinkney’s life has not just been journeys at sea, as he explained during a talk earlier this month with the Jackson Park Yacht Club. His story is also the influence teachers and books had on his aspirations as a child, the injustices he witnessed and faced throughout his life, and his desire to teach his grandchildren and others that what they learn in school can shape whom they become.
In the late 1940s, as a seventh grader at Douglas School at 32nd Street and Calumet Avenue, Pinkney's teacher noticed that he was not a "happy camper." He had just transferred from Dewey School (in what is now Back of the Yards) where he had been bullied by both students and teachers.
"There were a number of incidents that happened in the classroom," Pinkney told the Yacht Club. "Things that should not happen. Teachers explaining things to people that left me being the brunt of their discontent." At the time, Dewey School had more than 300 hundred students, only 25 of whom were Black.
After Joe Louis, a Black American boxer from Detroit, knocked out Billy Conn, an Irish American boxer from Pittsburgh, in the nationally televised 1946 World Heavyweight Championship, Pinkney said he “got beat up … that was my era."
He soon transferred to Douglas, but didn't involve himself much in the life of the classroom. He sat at the back of the room drawing "all the time," Pinkney said.
Recognizing this passion for art, Pinkney’s teacher encouraged him to enter the school’s art contest, but with a catch: For every painting and drawing he finishes, he must submit a book report.
For most of his book reports, Pinkney recalled that he "read the first chapter, read the last chapter," and made some assumptions as to what happened in between. And then he read “Call It Courage,” a book by Armstrong Sperry.
“Call It Courage” is a story based on a Polynesian folk tale that chronicles the journey of Mafatu, a young teenager who is afraid of the sea. As a child, he witnessed his mother drown during a storm. In a culture where courage is valued above all else, Mafatu is a shame to his father and called a coward by the boys of his village. To escape the shame, Mafatu takes a dugout canoe and sets sail, not knowing where he will end up. After a storm, during which he loses all his provisions, he lands on a deserted island and his canoe is destroyed on a reef. Stranded, he learns how to hunt and fish, evades cannibals who visit from a neighboring island and builds a new canoe — during which Mafatu comes to understand that he is no longer afraid; he has courage. He soon sets sail for home, an arduous but successful voyage that earns his father’s pride.
"And I didn't stop at the end of that first chapter," Pinkney recalled excitedly. "I kept going and going and going to the finish."
As he finished the book, Pinkney recalled saying to himself, "I am going to have a great adventure … (but) it took me until I was 55 years old — I am a slow learner."
"The decision was to make a journey sailing, which was the one thing I felt I could accomplish as a benchmark for my grandchildren," said Pinkney.
As Pinkney started to raise money for the voyage (which in the end would cost about $500,000), he made plans to write to his grandchildren, as well as a fifth grade class at Douglas School. The students would follow his journey, learn about the different countries he visited, the geography of the world and more.
But, shortly after a teacher from Douglas School told a jealous colleague at another school about the letter writing program, Pinkney got a call from Chicago Public Schools’ head of curriculum.
"You have to come in," Pinkney recalled being told. “I figured I needed to get permission, so I went in."
Pinkney was told he couldn’t write letters to a single fifth grade class; it had to be city wide. When the head of curriculum began to talk of budgets, Pinkney immediately interjected, “wait a minute — a budget?" From that moment, he recalled, he had “lost the handles on it” and the project took on a life of its own.
Pinkney ended up sailing a 47-foot-long boat, not a 32-foot-long boat as he had initially intended. He sailed around Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope, rather than through the Panama and Suez canals as he had initially intended. And, after some investors in Boston got wind of what he was up to, he shared his journey with some 30,000 young people in Chicago and Boston public schools. With the help of satellite transponders mounted on his boat, the tens of thousands of students — including his two grandchildren and the fifth grade Douglas class— followed his journey in real time.
Today, Pinkney is a member of two yacht clubs, The New York Yacht Club (his primary affiliation) and the Jackson Park Yacht Club. In addition to being elected to the National Sailing Hall of Fame, Pinkney has been given honorary degrees, honored by presidents, mayors, senators, and claimed Chicagoan of the Year by Chicago Magazine. Until Covid-19, he ran a charter sailing business in Puerto Rico, where he lives.
Pinkney, an eight-year Navy veteran hospital corpsman, had one of his proudest moments when he, "a little Black kid from the South Side of Chicago" had just completed his solo voyage around the world and was piped aboard the USS “Constitution,” the oldest commissioned ship in the U.S. Navy, in the name of his command, “The Commitment.”
Pinkney's latest project is a children's book, “Sailing Commitment Around the Word with Captain Bill Pinkney,” illustrated by Jackson Park Yacht Club member Pamela C. Rice. It is available through www.captainbillpinkney.com.
