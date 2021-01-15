Friends, faculty and administrators at the University of Chicago remembered Yiran Fan, the 30-year-old doctoral student who was killed last weekend, during a candlelight vigil on the school’s main quadrangle yesterday afternoon.
Fan, who was studying financial economics in a joint program between the Booth School of Business and the Department of Economics, was shot on Saturday inside his vehicle in the Regents Park apartment complex parking garage.
Fan was from China, and graduated from Peking University with a bachelor’s degree. He also completed a master’s degree at the University of Cambridge and the U. of C. before enrolling in the school’s doctoral program.
His parents, who had traveled to the United States this week, were in attendance at the vigil.
“One of the things that’s been very striking to me over the last few days is that I keep hearing...the same types of things about Yiran Fan,” said U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer. “First, that he was such a kind and generous individual, so that we miss him deeply, because of the nature of his humanity. And second, that he was an extraordinary student and scholar.
“So at this moment we gather together and particularly express to his parents, but to all of us, the admiration we feel and the celebration of his life and all that he brought to everyone he met, and the deep sorrow and mourning we all feel about this senseless and terrible act of violence that took him from all of us.”
Two of Fan’s friends, Lun Li and Katie Tian, shared their personal memories of him. Li recalled meeting Fan in 2015 at a meeting of the U. of C.'s Windmill Chinese Drama Club.
“When I walked into the room, I immediately noticed this new director of the play. He talked really fast and passionately with a very recognizable voice, and a great sense of humor. Later, I learned that the director’s name was Yiran Fan,” said Li.
A year ago, Li invited a group of his friends, including Fan, to his apartment for a Chinese New Year celebration. “We made dumplings at home, and Yiran volunteered to cook them. That night, we had dinner, played board games and laughed a lot,” said Li.
“Last night, I was sitting alone in the same apartment, thinking about the great time we had two years ago. I was hit by a sudden wave of sadness when I realized I was not able to talk to my friend anymore. But then I said to myself, I was fortunate to have known Yiran for six years of my life, and I will remember him for the rest of my lifetime.”
Tian, who graduated from Booth in 2020, was the president of the Windmill drama club, and was the producer for Fan when he directed Jean-Paul Sartre’s play “No Exit.”
“He studied existentialism in college, and in the first email he ever wrote us, he illustrated in-depth his (understanding) of the existentialism master Jean-Paul Sartre, which immediately impressed us and earned him the spot of the director,” Tian said, noting that he once made three actors stand in a perfect obtuse isosceles triangle to bring out the tension in their characters.
“He had a romantic heart, as well as a logical brain,” she continued. “He was extremely patient with everyone in the crew. He knew exactly what he wanted for lighting, music and stage design …. And he was always too nice to criticize anyone.”
Zhiguo He, a finance professor at Booth, spoke about Fan’s academic achievements — in 2018, for instance, he won the Lee Prize from the economics department for receiving the highest score on that year’s set of exams.
“It quickly became clear that Yiran was very different. There was no need to tell him how to do something. I just needed to let him know what I would want him to accomplish,” said He. After Fan performed well in one of He’s classes, the professor took him to dinner in Chinatown. “He told me that he had been trying to do everything he could to get into a top PhD program …. That part of life showed Yiran has been such a determined and perseverant fighter.”
This week, He launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for Fan’s family.
"I was quite comforted during the last few days, as part of my healing process, to discover that Yiran had a colorful life outside of economics and finance,” He concluded. “He was just a talented man in a lot of different aspects and may his talents continue to shine wherever his soul is now. Let’s wish him rest in peace."
