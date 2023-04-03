Kenwood’s Blackstone Library is hosting free counseling services once a week as part of the city’s new community-based mental health care pilot program.
Launched last week, the program is being piloted in four Chicago Public Library (CPL) branches across the city. The program is a partnership between CPL and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH). It’s part of the health department’s #All77 campaign, which seeks to improve mental health care access in all 77 community areas across Chicago.
CPHD is staffing libraries with mental health clinicians as an outgrowth of a larger effort to expand mental health care beyond a clinical setting. The counseling services are free, regardless of “ability to pay,” and available to anyone 13 years old or older, according to a city press release. Insurance nor immigration status are factored into eligibility.
Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will have a clinical therapist available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Services are also being offered at the following Chicago Public Library locations:
Mount Greenwood branch, 11010 S. Kedzie Ave., Fridays 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Beverly branch, 1962 W. 95th St., Thursdays 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Edgewater branch, 6000 N. Broadway St., Tuesdays, 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
These library branches were selected by CDPH for communities with minimal mental health services available. There is no indication on how services are intended to expand to further branches.
To learn more or be connected to services at Blackstone Library, call the CDPH mental health resource line at 312-747-1020, or speak to a librarian at a branch where services are offered.
The interim director for the Blackstone Library was unable to comment by press time.
City leaders weigh in
CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady praised the services in a statement. “Offering care in libraries opens a new world of access beyond our own clinics and those of our partner agencies,” she said. “Together we are building a comprehensive system of community-based mental health support for all Chicagoans.”
“Our libraries are critical components of our social safety net and are often the first point of contact to City services for many of our most vulnerable residents, including youth and individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement. “By including (Chicago Public Library) branches in our robust network of community-based mental health centers, we will further lower the barriers around critical mental health services for all Chicagoans.”
Citywide, there are only five public mental health centers that offer free services. In 1991, Mayor Richard Daley closed seven of the city’s 19 clinics and in 2012, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s closed half of those remaining clinics. In response, advocates have for decades pushed to reopen the free mental health centers through petitions, referendums and votes for tax increases to fund the efforts. In the 2022 midterm election, mid-South Siders voted to establish and fund a new community mental health center to serve residents free of charge from Kenwood, Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore.
The outgoing mayor’s administration has come under fire recently for its handling of mental health services and homelessness. During the 2019 mayoral campaign, Lightfoot pledged to allocate $25 million to restore shuttered mental health clinics. During her tenure, however, Lightfoot rescinded this promise and ultimately refused to reopen the clinics.
This February, Lightfoot vowed to use police officers to remove people experiencing homelessness from O’Hare International Airport terminals, following national media attention. O’Hare employees have since reported that the people who had been sleeping at the airport had been “flushed out,” according to Block Club Chicago.
Lightfoot’s reluctance to support the “Treatment, Not Trauma” ordinance has also been criticized by mental health advocates. The proposed City Council ordinance, sponsored by Ald. Rossana Rodriguez (33rd), promotes mental health workers, counselors and other non-police responses to mental health emergencies.
Locally, the proposed ordinance has received full support from Ald. Taylor (20th). “Often, people rely on the police to provide mental health support because access to reliable and trained mental health professionals is seen as a luxury,” said Taylor in a WTTW interview. “Everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status, deserves access to mental health support options.”
