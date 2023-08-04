When Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced Fred Waller as his pick for interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) in May, he cited Waller’s “experience and integrity” as key factors behind his decision to bring CPD’s former third-in-command out of retirement to head the second-largest municipal police department in the country.
A 34-year CPD veteran, Waller had a previous stint as commander of the 2nd Police District — the South Side district that includes parts of Hyde Park and Kenwood — as well as in higher ranking positions as chief of patrol and chief of operations.
Waller offered a frank characterization of himself when he stepped up to the podium that morning. “I'm not going to front, I'm old school, as you all know,” he said. “But I'm old school with integrity, professionalism and respect.”
But for some community members and police reform advocates, a recently-revealed history of alleged misconduct and his connections to the Ronald Watts team, a group of South Side officers infamous for one of the city’s worst cases of police corruption, throws this integrity into question.
Regarding these connections,Johnson spoke at the May announcement of his “extensive” conversations with Waller, and was confident he was the right person to lead the department. Waller did not give a response.
Waller’s use of the term “old school” also draws a distinction between the way his generation of cops, who joined the force in the 1980s and 90s, learned and practiced policing and the way officers are trained today.
A retrospective of Waller’s rise from beat cop in the city’s public housing projects to top brass reveals what distinguished the “old school” of Chicago policing. In interviews with a former officer who worked directly with Waller, a researcher and reporter covering policing and reports from the U.S. Department of Justice and Chicago’s police accountability office, the interim superintendent’s training ground was characterized by racially disparate police tactics and practices, epitomized in officers’ frequent and often egregious mistreatment of public housing residents.
Waller’s early days on the force, time policing public housing
Fred Waller joined CPD early in the summer of 1986, when he was in his mid-20s. He was assigned to a beat in the 6th Police District, which included much of Auburn Gresham, a neighborhood on Chicago’s largely Black South Side. Waller remained for most of his first 13 years on the force on the South Side of Chicago, with two-year stints in each of the Near West and Near North Police Districts.
During these years, Waller received 30 allegations of misconduct, according to data from the Citizens Police Data Project (CPDP). The allegations included numerous use of force and criminal misconduct complaints and accusations of illegal searches, though none were ultimately sustained. This means CPD investigators did not find substantial evidence to corroborate the allegations, nor did the department find evidence to disprove the allegations.
(Earlier this week, an unsustained domestic violence allegation from 1994 by his wife at the time also resurfaced, as reported by WBEZ.)
It’s not uncommon for complaints to go unsustained. At this time, the Office of Professional Standards (OPS), the CPD agency tasked with investigating these complaints, had to weigh the words of the complainant against the words of the officers involved. Absent independent corroborating evidence — or, in some cases, in spite of testimony from civilian witnesses — police investigators would routinely designate a case as “not sustained,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s 2017 investigative report on CPD. This meant there would be no disciplinary actions taken, and the complaint would be quietly filed away.
Then, in 1999, Waller joined Public Housing South, the newly created unit within CPD that took over policing major South Side public housing developments like Stateway Gardens, Robert Taylor Homes and the Ida B. Wells Homes. At peak capacity, the three alone housed more than 32,000 residents at a time.
At this time, most of the city’s numerous high-rise public housing developments were located in majority-Black communities, due in large part to white aldermen refusing to let affordable housing developments go up in their wards. This refusal, done via aldermanic prerogative, further entrenched already persistent patterns of residential segregation in Chicago and, experts say, exacerbated racially disparate policing.
The CPD unit Waller joined was created after the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) disbanded its separate nearly 300 member police force, in part because it was considered ineffectual and corrupt.
The public narrative at the time went that disbanding CHA’s separate police force was necessary because it reinforced the sense that public housing residents constituted “a city within the city,” according to Madeleine Hamlin, a professor at Colgate University who researches the policing of Chicago’s public housing. But CPD’s takeover of policing of public housing also allowed it to lay claim to millions of dollars dedicated to CHA — dollars that were sorely needed by the city’s public housing agency for the maintenance and upkeep of its increasingly dilapidated buildings.
Though part of the city’s larger landscape, Hamlin noted, CPD’s policing of public housing often involved a different set of tactics — things like pre-dawn raids, searching baby diapers for drugs, vertical patrols and a heavy use of surveillance cameras. But these tactics, Hamlin argues, weren’t just ineffectual at curbing crime but also “functionally criminalized … the entire population that lived” in these developments.
Policing in public housing, a population of people with limited access to systems to redress grievances, also allowed greater opportunities for misconduct.
Though CPD provided financial and other career incentives to get officers to sign up for those new public housing teams, there were other reasons officers were attracted to policing the projects, alleged Jamie Kalven, a journalist who spent 13 years documenting conditions at Stateway Gardens from the inside. For some, it was a world apart from the humdrum, staid reality of paperwork at departmental headquarters.
For others, the public housing units provided the chance to exercise sadistic urges, brutalizing residents for sport, Kalven alleged. During his time at Stateway, Kalven reported in his extensive 2005 series “Kicking the Pigeon,” officers were witnessed shouting racist taunts at Black residents, sexually assaulting people and taking advantage of opportunities for petty graft.
“Nobody cared because nobody cared about the residents,” said Kalven.
Around the same time Waller joined the Public Housing South unit, so too did officers Ronald Watts, Kallat Mohammed, Alvin Jones, Brian Bolton and Robert “Bobby” Gonzalez. In the coming years, each of these officers would be investigated for their involvement in an extensive corruption scheme that involved extorting money from public housing residents, planting drugs on these residents to frame them and allegedly murdering two men.
By contrast, Waller didn’t raise any red flags, according to a CPD officer who worked directly with him in Public Housing South. The officer, who requested to remain anonymous, recalled that even in the early 2000s, Waller appeared destined for bigger things. “He was very well mannered, soft spoken,” the officer told the Herald. “He could be a politician, a likable guy.”
Waller also had “clout,” according to the officer — he was seen as someone who had pull with the department’s chiefs. “You knew he was on the fast track,” the officer said. “When you're inside that clout heavy circle, you already know who's going (to climb the ranks).”
In total, Waller received five complaint allegations while working in Public Housing South, according to the CPDP. Three of those complaints alleged that Waller conducted illegal searches, two occurring in April 2000 and the third in July 2001. All complaints alleged that Waller and several officers searched the complainants’ residences without a proper warrant.
(Per the DOJ’s 2017 report, complaints about illegal searches by the city’s Black and Latino residents stretch back decades, but have rarely resulted in officer discipline.)
In a fourth allegation from September 2002, Waller was also accused of threatening a young man to vacate his Section 8 apartment on behalf of the landlord. Per the report, the landlord had accused the young man of selling drugs, an alleged retaliation to the young man’s complaints to the Section 8 housing and buildings departments.
Like his previous series of complaint allegations, none of the allegations from his time in Public Housing South were sustained.
Time as a detective
Waller switched to being a South Side detective in 2003, one year before CPD abruptly disbanded the two public housing police units. He joined the gang investigation division in 2005, where he remained for the next four years.
In these years, Waller received a handful of allegations, one of which was sustained, according to records from COPA and CPD obtained by the Herald via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). In 2006, Waller also received a “not sustained” allegation related to another domestic violence incident. The report says he “choked and pushed (a woman).”
Another unsustained complaint concerning an incident in 2007 alleged that Waller and a group of officers “forcefully entered a house without permission or warrant” and proceeded to use force against the residents without justification.
The complainant alleged that the officers threatened to arrest a man and charge him “with any crime regardless of his innocence.” It also alleged that officers struck a woman across the face, “causing her to fall on a glass table.” The couple later filed a civil case against the officers. This complaint was marked not sustained because the attorney of the complainant advised them not to give a sworn affidavit — without the affidavit, the complaint is automatically closed.
Waller’s only sustained violation came in 2008, when an investigation found a discrepancy in the amount of money he reportedly seized from a suspect and the amount he ultimately turned over. Per documents, an envelope Waller submitted and approved for inventory was supposed to contain $5,286, but only contained $4,586 when returned. While investigators did not allege that Waller skimmed the missing $700 for himself, they cited him for inattention to duty for not monitoring the money carefully enough in the hands of those under him. For this sustained violation, Waller was suspended for one day.
2nd Police District, Watts oversight
When CPD abruptly disbanded the public housing units in 2003, Watts and his team were transferred to the 2nd Police District, effectively policing the same areas as before. Shortly after this transfer, rumors about the team’s misconduct in public housing were circulating in the department, according to The Intercept.
Additionally, a report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) reveals that federal agents and prosecutors were meeting with CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs to discuss joint investigative efforts into Watts’ team as early as September 2004.
In 2010, Waller was promoted to Commander of the 2nd District. As Commander, Waller took up a supervisory role over Watts’ team. All the while, the investigations against those men were intensifying.
Two years before Waller joined the 2nd District, two CPD officers began working undercover FBI agents to help catch Watts’ team in the act of confiscating money or drugs from dealers as payment for protection. Dubbed Operation “Brass Tax,” the years-long investigation also looked into allegations that the team was involved in the 2006 and 2008 murders of two dealers who crossed them.
But the officers’ undercover work for internal affairs and the FBI soon leaked throughout CPD, getting them labeled “rats” by top CPD officials and made the targets of other forms of retaliation, according to a 2016 lawsuit brought by those officers. Despite agents’ cover being blown, the investigation continued throughout the first two years that Waller was in charge of Watts’ team as 2nd District Commander.
Finally, in February 2012, Watts and his partner Kallatt Mohammed were arrested by the FBI for stealing government funds, caught in a sting operation. Although then-CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy claimed Watts and Mohammed were the only two officers involved in the scheme, a years-long investigative report completed by COPA in 2021 corroborates the involvement of the other members of Watts’ team, Jones most prominently.
COPA’s report includes testimony from multiple witnesses alleging that they paid or gave drugs to Jones directly and that Jones was known as “Watts’ bodyguard and enforcer, a man who … beat people in order to get information.” The report also revealed that Jones was an additional subject of the federal and local investigations.
But even prior to the release of COPA’s report, the officer who worked alongside Waller alleged, Waller was aware of the full scope of Operation Brass Tax.
“He was in the loop, he was well aware of who the (investigation’s) targets were,” alleged the officer. The officer also alleged that the scope of Watts’ team’s activities were known to officers in Public Housing South.
“If you are on that team, you are participating or you have knowledge,” the officer said. “There is no way you can be involved in the day-to-day operation of this and not be aware of what’s happening.”
In November 2012, just 10 months after Watts’ and Mohammed’s arrests, Waller, in his capacity as 2nd District Commander, recommended Jones for promotion to sergeant. A police spokesman told WBEZ in 2017 that Waller made the nomination based on Jones’ police work, saying “he got results.”
When asked by WBEZ in 2017 about Jones’ complaint record, Waller responded, “You’re taking a one-sided view of that person.” “Did you look at the other side of the coin?” he asked.
That Waller was willing to overlook Jones’ lengthy complaint history is a troubling sign to police reform advocates, who have long called for greater accountability and say that vital reform “starts at the stop with the superintendent.”
“Alvin Jones was a target of a federal investigation with these allegations, and Fred Waller promoted him regardless,” said the officer.
In 2022, Jones resigned after the COPA report detailing allegations that he engaged in extortion with Watts was made public. To this date, more than two hundred people have been exonerated for convictions tied to Watts and his team, some of which relate to arrests made in the early 2000s in the former Ida B. Wells Homes. The city has paid $8.3 million to outside legal counsel for the Watts cases, but in the years to come the total cost to taxpayers “could exceed $100 million,” according to a Chicago-based civil rights attorney.
“In my opinion, if you are standing by and allowing this to happen, or knowing that this is happening, and you remain silent, you are part of the corruption,” the officer said.
CPD did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment.
Editor’s note: Max Blaisdell is also a fellow at the Invisible Institute, the South Side journalism nonprofit Kalven founded.
