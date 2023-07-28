The last few years have seen the continuing revival of a handful of 20th-century writers connected to Hyde Park. It kicked off in 2019, as A Public Space started to steadily republish the work of Bette Howland, an alumna of the University of Chicago who lived for years in the neighborhood and was involved, to varying degrees of romance and friendship, with Saul Bellow. In February, the Seminary Co-op and Northwestern University Press brought out a new and corrected edition of “Divine Days,” Leon Forrest’s neglected opus about an aspiring playwright’s jaunts around the South Side.
The most recent of these resurrections came in June, when Hyde Park publisher From Beyond Press issued “This is Life,” a collection of short fiction by Frank London Brown, the novelist, union organizer, jazz journalist and U. of C. instructor who died of leukemia in 1962 at age 34. Brown only published one novel, “Trumbull Park,” during his lifetime. The dramatic plot, which describes a group of Black families integrating a public housing development in Chicago, was based on Brown’s own experience. It became an unexpected success, selling 25,000 copies after its initial publication in 1959.
But he didn’t hold back his output — a key member of the Chicago Renaissance, Brown published several short stories and wrote prolifically for Black newspapers and magazines. The 133 fiction pieces in “This is Life” were published in the Chicago Defender in a year and a day, from November 2, 1959, to November 3, 1960. Each vignette is very short, no more than a couple hundred words, and several, perhaps due to a Defender editor’s error or Brown’s own reticence, are unsigned.
The book itself comes with footnotes from publisher and editor Michael W. Phillips, Jr., providing useful historical context. Phillips also commissioned four pieces of commentary, including a beautiful foreword by Debra E. Brown-Thompson, Brown’s daughter, and an incisive introduction from Hyde Park author Sandra Jackson-Opoku.
As the title of the collection suggests, Brown’s subject matter is wide-ranging. The stories are mostly set on Chicago’s mid-South Side, but with occasional excursions to Hawaii, Korea, Cuba and Africa. They deal with all facets of Black life in the mid-20th century, good and bad, and seem to take a particular interest in the wonder and disillusionment of childhood. Perhaps the only thing uniting them is their propulsive energy — they are packed with a dense drama.
I was reminded of Hyde Parker Ben Hecht’s early-1920s column, “1001 Afternoons in Chicago.” In these chatty Chicago Daily News dispatches about drunken Norwegian sailors and heartbroken Polish husbands, which read like practice for the screwball scripts he’d eventually write in Hollywood, Hecht chronicled the lives of the city’s residents. He believed, in the words of his editor, that “just under the edge of the news as commonly understood, the news often flatly and unimaginatively told, lay life.”
Brown’s stories tackle this problem from the other side of the divide between fiction and reporting. He can seem drawn to the same lurid affairs as if-it-bleeds-it-leads journalists — murder, courts and police, philandering spouses — but with an imagination trained on what lies behind the plain facts of the crime blotter.
“The Smell” details an unnamed man’s sudden decision to confess to the “hitherto unsolved murder of Lea, age 25,” a terse phrase that could have been plucked from a news report. Brown attributes the man’s change of heart to a Charlie Parker song and “the smell of the wet, matter-filled lake air,” casting him back into a memory of driving around with Lea and causing him, eventually, to turn himself in at the 48th Street police station. It must have been a small but sharp reminder, while browsing the Defender, of the abyssal human depth behind any bare-bones newspaper account.
The stories in “This is Life” often land with a touch of irony, perhaps intended to prick the reader into a moment of short reflection. Sometimes they can be a bit too didactic, like an editorial cartoon: In the morality play of “Missing Tie,” a son in need of help with his civics homework is brushed off by his father, who, the punchline informs us, is an expert on the causes of teenage delinquency. Others are more appealing, melodramatic in the way of old movies. “Just In Time” begins at the eleventh hour, as a woman pushes her way into a courtroom past an unfriendly bailiff and declares herself the mother of the defendant. With poor timing, she interrupts the judge’s verdict: “It’s only because you have no mother or father that I’m going to give you probation instead of five years.”
Scenes from the mid-century South Side suffuse the collection — characters take cabs down South Parkway, attend DuSable High School, crowd the ballrooms and nightclubs of Washington Park, where Brown, who took jazz as a perennial subject, finds some of his most vivid writing. “Ornette’s Weird” relays a seductive set by Ornette Coleman somewhere off Drexel Boulevard, “the wine-like dizziness that curled from the horn in the form of sound.” “Bird Lives” imagines the reverie of a man before he scrawls the famous title phrase — an epitaph for Charlie Parker popularized by the poet and painter Ted Joans — near the 58th Street ‘L’stop.
The very first piece in the collection, “Silent Answer,” appears to be a riff on one of his most-anthologized stories, “McDougal,” about a gifted white jazzman who lives on 47th Street with his “brownskin woman” and “three little brownskin crumb-crushers.” It is close to Brown’s best work and the version in here, perhaps an earlier and discarded take, remains worth reading. These stories demonstrate for the reader the promise and possibility of jazz, that one might be able to transfigure the painful material of life and history into a brief, flying freedom.
If there are times where Brown takes pleasure in the minor reversals of life, he is also aware that it is often a difficult task, a pack animal’s burden. The most intriguing subset of stories in “This is Life” are those that showcase Brown’s increasing skill at exploring psychological sensibilities in the face of this pressure, his interest in what W.E.B. Du Bois called “the swift whirl of living … its cold paradox and marvelous vision.”
At its extreme, this whirl produces a state of mind that some onlooker or authority figure sees as madness. In “Fast and Long,” a spectator watches a Black runner pull far ahead of his white competitors. It’s only when he laps everyone else in the race that the spectator, along with the rest of the crowd, sees “foam formed on the runner’s lips, his eyes were bucked and staring blankly up … the runner had become something else.” Brown’s story the following week, “X is the Time,” is made up of cryptic fragments that cause a judge to send the man who wrote them to a psychiatric hospital down in Kankakee.
In “Insanity,” Brown gives us his explanation for what might bring about these breakdowns. The white psychologist in the story who sees “inside a Negro mind” determines that his patient’s problems are caused by the “rat-sieged” conditions of his upbringing and the world’s inability to provide for his basic needs, leaving him “disorganized, disoriented, and hostile to those he deems responsible for his lack of security.”
But Brown is usually more subtle — I think he knows that the Defender’s Black readership gets the idea. Du Bois again, on the “riddle” of life: “If you find that riddle hard to read, remember that yonder black boy finds it just a little harder; if it is difficult for you to find and face your duty, it is a shade more difficult for him.”
In a poem she wrote after Brown’s death, Gwendolyn Brooks, a friend and fellow member of the Chicago Renaissance, described his “reverence of Vagabond view after all.” The roaming eye behind “This is Life” is not picky — the stories in here are light-hearted, tragic, crude and smart. All they have in common is their modest length. Read them all at once or one a week, but don’t skip “Immortality,” which now strikes me as an elegy both for Brown and the sprawling South Side he saw deeply into:
At the very day, hour and second Belle died, Clarice was born on Forty-Seventh Street. At the very day, hour and second Clarice died, David was born on Forty-Eighth Street. At the very day, hour and second David died, Edward was born on Forty-Ninth Street. At the very day, hour and second Edward died, Fred was born on Fiftieth Street. At the very day, hour and second Fred died, Gladys was born on Fifty-First Street. At the very day, hour and second Gladys died, Herman was born on Fifty-Second Street. At the very day, second and hour Herman died, Irving was born on Fifty-Third Street. And then came J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z, and beyond there, beyond the numbers, beyond the letters, beyond all time and all things, and all distance . . . when one stepped out, one stepped in.
World without beginning. World without end.
Frank London Brown, “This is Life.” $10.99. From Beyond Press. 100 pages.
