Alfred Olson, a former sergeant of the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD), is on the Cook County State’s Attorney's “Do Not Call” list. This public-facing list names police officers whom Kim Foxx’s office will not call to testify in criminal court because of past histories of criminal misconduct or other serious wrongdoing.
Olson, who faces a criminal charge of sexual abuse for a 2021 incident on the university’s campus, is among Foxx’s list of 174 officers. He is the only UCPD officer on the list.
Foxx’s office released the list on July 17, about two months after The TRiiBE reported that 275 officers, dozens of whom are still on the force, either were prohibited from testifying on behalf of Cook County prosecutors or had backgrounds that required disclosure to defense attorneys if they were called to take the stand, per documents obtained via Freedom of Information Act.
The list has expanded over the course of the past year. March reporting by WGN revealed a preliminary list with less than half of the current number of names, and reporting from 2019 by USA Today demonstrated that prosecutors communicated about issues with officers serving as witnesses in an ad hoc manner, mostly via email.
The majority of officers on the State’s Attorney’s list are from the Chicago Police Department. All the officers were thoroughly vetted before the list was made public, Foxx said in an interview with Block Club.
Olson, who was first hired by U. of C. in 2017 – he resigned in 2018 but rejoined the department in 2019 — faces criminal charges for sexual abuse and official misconduct after allegedly groping a female UCPD officer and showing her a picture of his genitals. The charges against Olson were first brought by Cook County prosecutors in May of last year. His case is still pending in court, with the next status hearing scheduled for August 31.
The alleged incident occurred in a university parking garage at 6054 S. Drexel Ave. in January 2021 while Olson was on-duty. When the female officer first reported the incident to UCPD in January 2021, Olson was placed on leave while the department conducted an internal investigation. In May of 2021, UCPD concluded its investigation, fired Olson and began assisting the Chicago Police Department with its own investigation.
“When an allegation is investigated and substantiated, we take action to prevent its recurrence and address its effects,” said Gerald McSwiggan, a spokesperson for the university, in a statement to the Herald.
The U. of C. declined to share additional information in response to the Herald’s question as to whether any officers besides Olson have been fired by U. of C. for investigations into serious misconduct. McSwiggan did note that all officers hired and rehired by UCPD must meet an extensive set of criteria, including the successful completion of a background investigation; having an undergraduate degree; and completing written and medical exams, an oral interview, a psychological test, a drug screening and a physical fitness test.
Incoming officers, including rehires, undergo a 16-week training course that includes instruction on ethics, diversity and fair and impartial policing, McSwiggan said. Officers are also required to complete sexual harassment prevention training on an annual basis as U. of C. employees.
“The University is committed to addressing and preventing incidents of unlawful harassment and makes substantial efforts to respond in a prompt, equitable and thorough manner whenever allegations occur,” McSwiggan said. “When a report of unlawful harassment is made to the University, we take immediate action to provide support, resources, and resolution options to the reporter.”
