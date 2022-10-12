Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) has been named director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics (IOP) and will replace former President Barack Obama’s Senior Advisor David Axelrod on Jan. 3.
The IOP is a nonpartisan institute that holds civic engagement programs for students, the fellowship program, a career development program and a speaker series, with local and national elected officials and candidates, for members of the university and surrounding community.
Heitkamp served a term in the Senate from 2013 to 2019; she served on the Agriculture, Banking, Homeland Security, Indian Affairs and Small Business committees. She is a former IOP Pritzker Fellow and North Dakota Attorney General and Tax Commissioner.
"The Institute of Politics is a special place. Each time I’ve been on campus, I’ve come away energized by UChicago students and their passion for engaging in public service and their drive to shape the world around them,” she said in a statement. “I am excited to join this thoughtful and insightful community of bright young minds."
Axelrod has commonly been a moderator for the IOP’s speaker. A former Herald and Tribune journalist before parlaying into political consulting, he established the IOP in 2013 after leaving the Obama administration and will remain its distinguished fellow and chair of its advisory board.
“I’m so proud of what we’ve built here over the last 10 years, thanks in no small measure to our students and the entire IOP community,” Axelrod said. “I am beyond thrilled to hand the director’s baton over to someone I admire and believe in so deeply.”
