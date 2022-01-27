The University of Chicago Folk Festival will go virtual for another year, organizers announced this week.
Concerts, workshops and dance instruction will stream for free on the festival's Facebook and YouTube pages on Feb. 11 and 12. Performers include the Kevin Prater Band, which plays "coal-fired pure Kentucky bluegrass," New Mexican string band Lone Piñon and Perizat Kopobaeva, who plays the komuz, a lute-like string instrument from Kyrgyzstan.
Visit uofcfolk.org for the performance schedule and more information.
