The University of Chicago Folk Festival will move online for 2021, organizers announced this week.
The 61st edition of the annual event, which has branched out to new varieties of folk music in recent years, is now scheduled for two nights of concerts on February 12 and 13, as well as a day of workshops on the 13.
For more information and to see the line-up, which will be announced by the end of the year, visit uofcfolk.org.
