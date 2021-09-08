The Floating Museum art collective will bring an inflatable sculpture to the front lawn of the Museum of Science and Industry this Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11.
“Founders” is a 25-foot-tall, 35-foot-wide nylon sculpture that includes depictions of Harold Washington, Jean Baptiste Point du Sable and du Sable’s Potawatomi wife, Kitihawa. A few years ago, it traveled along the Green Line to different locations near El stops.
A few weeks after its appearance at the MSI, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, it will return to Hyde Park, appearing on the Midway Plaisance as part of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival on Sept. 25 and 26.
For more information about the sculpture and programming associated with it, visit https://floatingmuseum.org/Calendar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.