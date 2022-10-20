“He (still) looks exactly the same,” Rema Smith observed, hunched over a 1962 class photo from (what was then called) Murray Elementary School. In the office of Murray school principal Gregory Mason, a small group of alumni poured over dozens of photographs and yearbooks strewn about a table, eager to identify former classmates.
On Friday afternoon, Oct. 14, five graduates of Murray Language Academy gathered at their alma mater for the first time in more than 50 years. When I arrived just after noon, they were already settled in around the table in Mason’s office, deep in reminiscence – as they talked, Mason continued to pull more documents from the school’s extensive archive.
The plan for the graduates to reunite and tour Murray, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., was hatched in August when Smith, who lives in South Shore, was visiting childhood friend Carol Fukuchi Hille at her home in Bainbridge, WA. The two were thumbing through childhood photos when they got the idea of calling up some of their old classmates. They set up a few Zoom calls, and soon everyone was asking “when are we going?” Hille said.
The five surrounding the table — Smith, Markowitz, Hille, Jenney Gaukel and Nancy Zea — were nostalgic and wistful, and a bit incredulous, as they recounted an idyllic childhood in Hyde Park and at Murray.
The five women lived on 52nd Street, Ridgewood Court, Dorchester and Blackstone Avenues, and they recalled being as aware of the ongoing Vietnam War as they were of visiting each other's houses for lunch (many of their mothers stayed home) and playing in (what would later be named) Nichols Park.
Back then, all of Murray’s students lived in Hyde Park. Today in Chicago, as public schools lose funding due to declining enrollment (students and parents are drawn away to the suburbs; and by parochial, private and charter schools), half of the Murray student population comes from the neighborhood and the other half are admitted through a lottery system that draws from the rest of the city.
In contrast, the post-war baby boom of the 1950s had sent Murray’s enrollment soaring in the 1960s. With an annual average of about 600 students, Mason said the school would be considered well overenrolled today. Back then, Murray’s three kindergarten classes were half-days, with a morning and afternoon session.
(When enrollment dropped in the 1970s, Murray looked for alternatives, and they became a language academy in 1979. The school originally offered French, German, Japanese and Spanish; today, it retains French and Spanish, and also offers Mandarin.)
Pointing to her class photo from 1963, Smith showed me a multiracial group of students; an almost even split between Black and white children. “Whenever I show anybody those pictures, the first words are ‘it was so diverse,’ because they couldn’t imagine that 60 years ago, there would be a public school (like that),” she said.
There was also a large contingent of international students, the children of U. of C. professors. “We all knew that people spoke different languages and ate different foods, and it was all very open,” Hille said
In the 1960s, this was certainly not the norm. Black Chicagoans made up around a quarter of city’s total population and racial segregation was high, with many schools on South and West Sides overcrowded and falling into disrepair. This era was also known for “Willis Wagons,” the portable classrooms named for infamous Superintendent Benjamin C. Willis, which were used to resist integration efforts.
The 1960s was a tumultuous decade politically and socially; the group all grew up during the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement and the emerging “generation gap.” Though young, the women remember tuning into the news and organizing that was going on in a politically active Hyde Park, and participating in antiwar marches and political protests alongside their parents.
“Now I try to ignore everything,” Gaukel joked. Markowitz recalled walking with her father, Joe Markowitz (who wrote a column for the Herald briefly in the mid-1960s called “tidbits”), distributing campaign literature for civil rights activist and organizer Timuel Black’s 1963 City Council run.
Some of the women even remembered instances of taking a stand at school, refusing to recite the pledge of allegiance. “That’s the type of childhood (we had),” Smith said. “The children in this community were very politically and socially aware because of their parents.”
Gaukel recalled her father taking her down to the Museum of Science and Industry in 1968, noting that there were what appeared to be military vehicles on the lawn, “because that was the year of the Chicago convention,” several members chimed in. Markowitz added that someone she knew was arrested due to protesting by the Congress Hotel on Michigan Avenue.
Antiwar protests reached a fever pitch at the 1968 Democratic National Convention as Chicagoans clashed with police — and by extension Mayor Richard J. Daley. Hille recalled receiving the directive to fill up their bathtubs with water, in case the fires started at protests got out of hand and the water pressure wasn’t enough at the fire department.
They also all remembered staying home from school the day President Kennedy was assassinated, and going out into the hallway to rehearse “ducking and covering” in case of air raids during the Cold War.
In the photos they pulled out, the five women were all in the same class, year to year, in nearly the same order (as it was arranged according to height); collectively, they attended Murray from 1961 to 1968.
In the 1960s, it was much more common for kids in the city to attend school together from kindergarten through high school.
“People didn’t move as frequently. People weren’t as mobile as they are today,” Hille said. “When you lived someplace, you lived there for (at least) a decade.” And some of them did — three members of the group were among the first graduating class of 1970 at Kenwood Academy.
The group also recalled amusing juvenile memories: eating paste and the celebrity status conferred to anyone who was chosen to pass out milk cartons or serve as the crossing guard. They also recalled the publicly humiliating punishments that were doled out, like being put under a table, asked to stand in the closet, or — if you were caught chewing gum — being forced to stand in front of the class with gum on your nose.
Though they did remember a few tragic events, most of the memories they shared were of swimming at the YMCA, ice skating and sledding at the Midway, attending the pancake breakfast at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, getting new pairs of shoes at Kiddy Kicks and taking the Illinois Central (now the Metra) train downtown.
Even decades later, they were able to recall the names of classmates and their peccadillos. “As much things change, a lot stays the same,” Hille said, “We were walking the blocks and it’s like, we could name everybody who lived in the houses.” They all agreed, though, that 53rd Street feels different, with more big-box stores.
As they walked around the school, the women recognized the inner hallways and some of the features of the classrooms. They also ran into faces they were familiar with, including current Murray eighth grade teacher Lincoln Brown, who grew up next door to Smith.
“When you’re kids you think everyone grew up like this, and then you grow up and you realize, nope, nobody grew up like this, and you realize how special this really was,” Zea said.
Karen Jenney Gaukel now resides in Carlsbad, CA and works as a medical courier. Nancy Scharlock Zea is retired and lives in Lima, NY. Rema Smith still lives in South Shore, Chicago and is an editor for the American Bar Association Journal. Carol Fukuchi Hille is retired and lives in Bainbridge Island, WA; and Katrinka Markowitz is also retired and still lives in Hyde Park.
