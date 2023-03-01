Six candidates have been elected to lead two local Police District Councils, the newly-established bodies created to provide a new model for police oversight and accountability in the city.
Established by Chicago City Council in an ordinance last summer, District Councils consist of three locally-elected members and were created to give communities more control over local public safety issues.
2nd Police District Council
With 98% of precincts reporting as of press time, candidates Emphraim Lee (28.1%), Julia Kline (27.3%) and Alexander J. Perez (23.8%) have been elected to the 2nd Police District Council, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
A fourth candidate, Coston Plummer, captured 20% of the vote.
The district runs roughly from 31st to 60th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway to the lakefront.
3rd Police District Council
With 97% of precincts reporting, candidates Janice Jones (26.2%), Kenya Franklin (23.9%) and Anthony Bryant (20.4%) have been elected to the 3rd Police District Council.
Three other candidates, Ana Marija Sokovic, Jim Blissitt III and Craig Carrington captured between 6% and 11% of the vote.
Locally, CPD’s 3rd District Council area runs from roughly from 60th to 75th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway to the lakefront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.