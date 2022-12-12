The fifth and final Chicago Park District community meeting regarding the proposed Midway Plaisance East End Improvements will take place virtually Tuesday, Dec. 13. Attendees can register for the 5:30 p.m. meeting with the link https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UyFALvp8Qly9af2kVuSfag
The East End of the Midway’s redesign was triggered by the construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park. Because the OPC converts a section of Jackson Park from recreational use to non-recreational use, appropriate replacement land must be found somewhere else, according to the Urban Parks and Recreation Recovery (UPARR) Act of 1978.
The design review process for Midway Plaisance was mandated by the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that was negotiated during the federal review process for the OPC. As part of this process, the Park District held four community meetings earlier this year, at which it presented a variety of conceptual designs for a universally accessible play area and solicited comments on those designs from the public. The latest of these community meetings was in early October, at which the Park District and its playground designer, Site Design Group, responded to public comments submitted during a mandated 45 day public review period.
A little more than 100 comments from individuals and local groups were submitted during the review period, which ran from early July until mid-August. In a Herald review of these comments, about three quarters explicitly stated opposition to the proposed plan, and about one fifth of comments expressed approval of the plan; the remaining were neither strongly against nor strongly in favor of the plan.
The principal reasons cited for opposition to the project included what respondents claimed would be the destruction of a wetland and criticism of the placement of the project in a neighborhood with ample playgrounds; detractors pointed to the lack of park and playground spaces in the nearby Woodlawn neighborhood.
Respondents also voiced disapproval of the Park District's feedback gathering process and the placement of the playground between three busy streets.
Supporters, on the other hand, spoke in favor of the project’s universally accessible playground and the removal of what some called an “unsightly” wetland.
Following this meeting, the design is slated to be submitted to the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office for review.
