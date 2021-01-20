Filming for the television show "Chicago P.D." will take place in Hyde Park on Thursday, Jan. 21, closing off a portion of S. 55th Street in the eastern part of the neighborhood.
From Wednesday at 8 p.m., until Thursday at 10 p.m. the following streets will be closed for parking:
- Both sides of 55th Street from S. Shore Drive to S. Hyde Park Boulevard
- North side of 55th Street from Hyde Park Boulevard to 1604 E. 55th St.
On Friday, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- North side of 55th Street from S. Everett Avenue to S. Shore Drive.
During filming, there may also be 'simulated gunfire,' according to a flyer posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.