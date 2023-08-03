After years of outcry and organizing efforts by the tenants of a troubled Kenwood apartment building, federal officials are moving to foreclose on the Ellis Lakeview Apartments and appoint a receiver to handle much-needed repairs.
Issues with the 105-unit affordable apartment building, 4624 S. Ellis Ave., include a “rampant and egregious” mice and roach infestation, chronically broken elevators that have prevented older adults and residents with disabilities from reaching their apartments, and a lack of guardrails on windows, according to the June 12 foreclosure filing.
“I’m ecstatic about the foreclosure that’s going to take place. We’ve been fighting for years to be heard about the issues we face on a daily basis at Ellis (Lakeview),” said Tamashay Brown, a tenant who has lived in the building for more than 20 years. “It’s about time that Freddie Mac is taking a stand against Apex and the conditions we’ve lived in for years.”
Apex Chicago acquired the 11-story Ellis Lakeview property in 2019, funding it with an $11 million loan from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, also known as Freddie Mac. Since then, the company has “repeatedly demonstrated its intent to authorize only the absolute minimum repairs necessary,” according to the foreclosure filing.
Brown and others in the building formed a tenants’ association in 2020 to document problems and demand fixes to their units and the building. Alleging “serious neglect” by the owner and property manager, Integra Affordable Management, tenants called for Apex to sell the building in March 2021.
That month, the city took Apex to court over numerous code violations at Ellis Lakeview, including rodent problems and a lack of pressure in the building’s hot water system. In September of that year, a Cook County judge ruled in favor of the city and ordered the company to request permits so it could begin making the necessary repairs.
For years, Brown said, she’s shown up to numerous court hearings concerning negligent management of Ellis Lakeview. She said she has pleaded her case to lawyers from myriad agencies, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Fair Housing Finance Agency and the City of Chicago, and to “anyone else that would listen.”
But conditions, she and other tenants have alleged, did not improve. To document chronic issues with the building, Freddie Mac requested a “property condition report” by Armada Analytics in February. The feds then sent Apex multiple demand letters thereafter asking the company to promptly address those issues but received no response from the company or its manager, Oron Zarum, or evidence that the required repairs were being made.
According to the foreclosure filing, Apex is in violation of the terms of its loan by not properly maintaining or funding repairs for the building.
“Apex refuses to do what is necessary to maintain the Property in a good and habitable condition for its tenants,” said Gregory Akins, Freddie Mac’s director of multifamily asset management, in an affidavit. He said that the company is also in default.
Now, Freddie Mac is seeking a court order that would force Apex to sell Ellis Lakeview and pay its mortgage back in full, with interest, as well as hold the company responsible for court costs and other possible damages. The lender is also requesting that Chris Neilson of the nationwide commercial real estate firm Trigild IVL be put in charge of the building as receiver. Receivership is something tenants, city attorneys and local elected officials have called for over the past year.
(Instead of appointing a receiver for Apex last April, Cook County Judge Lisa Ann Marino ordered that the company replace its property manager, Integra.)
Although the ruling on Freddie Mac’s receivership filing is expected as soon as August 22, it could still be months until the foreclosure goes through, tenant organizers told Block Club.
Brown credits her and other tenants’ organizing efforts with their getting this far in the legal process. “It’s still a fight ahead for the new owners to do right and put the proper monies that should be spent inside the building,” she said. “We won’t settle for (another) slumlord at all.”
