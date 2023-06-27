The Broken Arrow Riding Club held its annual Speed and Action Rodeo Horse Show at the South Shore Cultural Center arena Fathers Day, June 18.
The club was founded in 1989 by Murdock, a cowboy raised on the South Side with no first name. Many of the riders in the show have been taught by Murdock; some have trained with him for years.
Fourteen-year-old Daniel Johnson has been training with Murdock once a week for two years. Sunday’s rodeo was Daniel’s second. As the young rider waited for the event to begin, he talked with anticipation about the three races he would compete in that day: the flag race, the plug race and the relay race. He was excited for his first time competing in the relay, wherein three riders complete a circuit of the arena and hand off a baton.
Daniel was riding with Devyn Brandscomb and Korey Flowers in the relay, who had been training with Murdock for about six years. Daniel was riding Calypso; Devyn was on El Pedro and Korey was on Django. Calypso and Django are American Paints and El Pedro is an American Quarter Horse.
All three young men live in Chicago; Devyn is from Roseland, Korey lives in Auburn Gresham and Daniel and his family are Chatham residents.
During the event, Daniel’s family celebrated his recent graduation from eighth grade; his mother set paper graduation gift boxes on a table near the ring that read “Congratulations Graduate.”
Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club's mission, as stated on its website, is “to provide riders of all ages and physical ability an opportunity to experience horsemanship.”
The mission is important to Murdock, who is called “Uncle” by Korey and is considered to be like a “father” by Devyn. Murdock said that Daniel’s father thinks of him as a godfather to his son.
"These are the titles they give me," said Murdock. "And I respect that, a whole lot, and it brings me to an emotional level. So, I take them in."
“I don't just try to teach them,” he continued. “I give them life lessons about certain things that they've said and done or should not have done."
Murdock isn’t the only adult cowboy at the rodeo who enjoys the culture and practice of riding and the chosen family culture it creates.
Greg "Hollywood" Ardo is a mainstay of the show. He gallops around the arena with the U.S. flag during the event’s opening ceremony as the Star Spangled Banner plays. Ardo said he learned to ride from his father and grandfather who hailed from Arkansas and Texas, who both rode for a living and for pleasure.
Ardo was at the show with his wife, whom he had married just a couple of days earlier, and a whole passel of their friends and family. Many of them wore tee-shirts that read, “Team Hollywood.”
Remembering the arena after the show, Ardo commented, "It was a beautiful day. Watching all of those children ride those horses, watching them grow up."
As Daniel waited for his first race, he discussed Calypso’s behavior.
"He has a lot of personality," said Daniel. "He is very outgoing, playful, different."
Calypso isn’t Daniel's usual ride. Maggie, his regular horse, had developed a limp and wasn't ready for the competition.
But Calypso was "not the same as all these other horses,” Daniel said, noting that other Broken Arrow Riding Club horses were generally calmer.
Daniel himself is a calm kid, an observer. He watches and listens, and he doesn't speak much.
"I prefer a calm horse because they are easier to control," said Daniel. "You can really teach them specific things. You can really focus on one thing and not have any distractions. With a playful horse, they do have a lot of energy, so, you could get some good speed, or good times. (You can) have a good relationship with it and it won't be so boring."
As he spoke about his work with young riders, Murdock said, "I tell the story about me learning how to ride in Washington Park. And I still speak about that and it has been 60 or more years … I hope and trust that these kids will be able to speak about this kind of thing in 65 or 70 years.”
“It’s like I'm leaving a legacy of something,” he said. “And that's what I love doing”.
Daniel, Devyn and Korey placed second in the relay race. Daniel was pleased with the outcome.
"I learned that teamwork is really the key,” he reflected. “You really got to focus and just really like ride the horse and focus on what the objective is."
As he rode off, Daniel exclaimed "teamwork!" to all who could hear.
