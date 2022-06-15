The family of a missing University of Chicago student is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to his location.
Diwen Fan, 20, left his dorm room on May 5 around 5 p.m. wearing a pair of black frame glasses and carrying a black backpack with an “Edison” label. He has not been seen or heard from since, according to Yilun Hu, one of the family’s attorneys.
The University of Chicago is working with the Chicago Police Department to assist the family, who are in Beijing, with the investigation.
Fan, a sophomore studying biology, moved to Chicago from China in September. According to Hu, Fan purchased a Greyhound bus ticket from Chicago to San Antonio, though it’s unclear if it’s been used.
The family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to Fan. Anyone with tips or information on Fan’s whereabouts should contact Huang & Hu PC at 312-782-2090 or email ewei@huang-hu.com.
