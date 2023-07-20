A 5K Fun Walk and fundraiser in honor of Keith Cooper, a Hyde Parker who was killed in a carjacking in 2021, will be held this Saturday, on what would have been his 76th birthday.
“Since (Cooper’s death) I’ve just been looking for ways to honor him on his birthday … and allow the community to also celebrate him and who he was as a person,” said his daughter, Keinika Carlton, who is organizing the walk.
Cooper was a lifelong Hyde Parker, Vietnam War veteran, bookseller, avid bowler and jazz aficionado. A proud parishioner of Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., he was instrumental in establishing the church as a venue for the Hyde Park Jazz Festival.
He died on July 14, 2021, after two teenagers assaulted him during a botched car-jacking in Kimbark Plaza, while Cooper was running errands. He was 73.
Saturday’s walk, July 22, will set off at 9 a.m. from Kenwood Community Park, 1330 E. 50th St.
“He loved to walk, that was his favorite thing to do,” Carlton said. “And (the park) was actually where him and I used to walk together a lot.” she said, along with her daughters, or Cooper’s granddaughters. People are also welcome to run or ride bikes, whatever they enjoy, Carlton said.
The walk will raise money for the Keith Cooper Fund, a scholarship fund created by members from Augustana. The scholarships go to area youth who are interested in pursuing non-traditional forms of education, like trade school, entrepreneurship or the arts, one of Cooper’s passions.
“My dad was a very non-traditional educated man, pretty much life and the world educated him,” Carlton said. “He believed in college and things like that, but he also believed in there were so many other ways to learn about life, and just who you are as a person, and just how to make a living and a career.”
Carlton is taking pre-orders for T-shirts, which will go towards the fund, as well as donations. Any questions can be directed to her at keinikalina@gmail.com.
This is the first year of the walk, but due to delays in the Chicago Park District approving its permit, it will be unofficial. Carlton — who walks every Saturday as part of GirlTrek — said she hopes to make it into an official 5K next year.
“It’s going to be really casual,” Carlton said. “We’ll walk no more than an hour … together in solidarity and in remembrance of him.”
