Extreme heat is forecast to envelop the Chicago area midweek, with temperatures beginning to rise Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the city and surrounding counties starting Wednesday morning, August 23. The NWS forecasts temperatures breaching 98 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, along with "dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 degrees."
Temperatures will remain as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit through Thursday with heat indices reaching 105 to 110 degrees, according to the NWS. Chicago will begin to cool by early Friday morning.
To beat the heat, Chicagoans are recommended to limit time in the sun, wear loose, light clothing and stay hydrated. Don't leave people or pets in a closed car, even for just a few minutes.
Five city-run cooling centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the heat wave on Wednesday and Thursday, the hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The cooling centers are:
- Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th Street
- King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove
- North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
- South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
- Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.
Another cooling center, the Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours.
Additionally, six senior centers will operate as cooling centers from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are:
- Central West Center, 2102 W. Ogden Ave.
- Northeast Senior Center, 2019 W. Lawrence Ave.
- Northwest Senior Center, 3160 N. Milwaukee Ave.
- Renaissance Court, 78 E. Washington (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Southeast Senior Center, 1767 E. 79th St.
- Southwest Center, 6117 S. Kedzie Ave.
Other city facilities such as libraries and Park District buildings are also available as cooling centers during extreme heat. Check in with your local park facility, library or police station for more information on hours.
The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) encourages Chicagoans to check on relatives, neighbors and vulnerable people during the extreme temperatures. If people cannot make contact, they can request wellbeing checks at 311.chicago.gov or by calling 3-1-1. Call 9-1-1 if someone is having a medical emergency.
