Ephraim Lee, a truck driver with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and a 23-year Bronzeville resident, was the first candidate to file petitions to get on the ballot for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council.
District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings and building stronger relations between the police and community at the local level through gathering public input and developing restorative justice programs.
The 2nd District Council area runs roughly from 31st to 60th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway to the lakefront; it includes most of Bronzeville, Kenwood and Hyde Park.
A Chicago native and a signal chief reservist in the Navy, Lee has a psychology degree from Chicago State University and a master's degree in social work in progress at University of Illinois-Chicago.
He stressed the need for a whole-scale cultural shift within the department in order to improve officers' work performances and mental health, which he said would also lead to better police community relations. He said the new position could be a way to significantly effect change, given the council's novel character.
He said his facilitation of Chicago Alternative Police Strategy (CAPS) beat meetings in Beat 215 has motivated him to work to improve the CPD and the department's working relationship with civilians.
"It's the little things that people continuously complain about… It's the car thefts, it's the stick-ups, it's the drug sales," Lee said. "When I was in the (CAPS) meetings and sitting with people (before the COVID-19 pandemic), I got this feeling that, after all these years, why is it that we cannot stamp this out? Why is it open in this area?"
CAPS began in 1993, and Lee said people were discussing the same issues then that they are now.
"The police have to stop thinking like they're a profession that only understands themselves," he said. "I kept saying to myself that you cannot reverse the ravages of disenfranchisement and everything else that's happened over the years without getting connected with the community.
"Everything that you see them doing now post-pandemic should have always been platformed — getting out, walking the neighborhoods. I used to tell them, when I was sweeping out in front of my house or raking my leaves, anything, it would be phenomenal to have an officer pull over and get out and have a conversation. But they don't do that. Everything is always us-against-them, 'you don't understand me,' and I feel like that barrier is what hurts community policing the most. We don't know them. They don't know us. We only interact when there's an issue. That doesn't give us a chance to get to know each other. They live in certain areas where all of them live, we live over here. This disconnect has to stop."
He is familiar with post-traumatic stress disorder, which affects many officers, through his work with veterans and education in social work. He said the military has adapted through periods of tremendous social change because the armed forces are bigger than the flaws of the nation they serve. That should be true of police departments, too, he said, saying that most police recruits join the force for the right reason (Others, he noted, join out of a family connection.)
Lee thinks a lot of officers come out of the academy trying to effect change but cannot in the police department as it exists. He said the department itself should not be the source of officers' stress. They should be able to report colleagues' misconduct in clear conscience because of how misconduct reflects on the organization. When Anjanette Young was detained during a wrongful raid on her home, he supposed that officers were so detached from their humanity that they did not cover up a naked woman.
"That's a problem, because if they were properly trained, if they had leadership that instilled in them the positivity of the badge, how they can be engaged in all the parts of the city and all cultures," Lee said. "If they could just train them to do that, it would make them a better department."
As a new government entity, the police District Councils have a blank slate as to their work. Lee thinks this is a good opportunity to do great things if they are given support by the mayor and city.
"The instructions don't lay any of this out, but I come with my experience. I come with my knowledge. I come with my history, and I want to see it go a certain way," Lee said.
Judging by his brother's experience in the police, Lee said the 2nd District functions as a kind of last-stop for officers and leadership. Lee said he does not know district Cmdr. Joshua Wallace well and said his positions are based on his own community engagement and CAPS meetings.
"I think (Wallace) is doing his best, but we have had very little investment over here," Lee said. "Most of the area still looks the same as it did 10 years ago. And that doesn't help, because as long as you have pockets of vacant lots and no infrastructure, you're going to have issues."
Lee thinks the representative job has responsibilities to both district civilians and officers, saying he would bring the latter's concerns to the city. One of the council representatives would be designated to liaise with police leadership. Lee is elected and gets that role, he said he wants to engage with officers who hold actual power within the department. He doesn't want to be seen as someone who wants to treat the police as a whipping boy, but he is tired of seeing city payouts over police misconduct and misconduct on the streets.
Lee said his own integrity is on the line. If he gets elected and finds the council to be a paper tiger, he said he won't seek reelection.
Should he win the election, Lee said he can balance his job with the responsibilities of an elected official. (The district representatives are to get a $500 monthly stipend with an expectation of 20 hours worked a month.) Should the councils take off, though, he expects to work significantly more.
Lee is married with two sons and additionally volunteers on his block club and as an honor guard at Navy veterans' funerals.
