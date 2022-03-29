A handful of public schools in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn saw slashes to their individual budgets after enrollment declines, even as Chicago Public Schools increased its overall spending on schools.
That’s in contrast to last year, when all local schools received boosts to their budgets as CPS spent money to offset pandemic-related student loss, which would have seen many schools receive less money under the district’s enrollment-based funding formula.
This year, the budget cuts came at Hyde Park Academy, Ray, Carnegie, Shoesmith and Fiske. The largest of those was at Ray, which saw enrollment drop by about 50 students — the school will receive nearly $300,000 less than in the previous budget. The school also lost 83 students last year. Principal Gayle Harris-Neely declined to comment.
Some schools, including Kenwood Academy and Reavis Elementary, did see higher enrollment and corresponding budget increases. At Reavis, 834 E. 50th St., enrollment from the fall of 2020 to the fall of 2021 went from 238 to 281 students, an 18% increase — the school received $3.96 million in CPS funding, 17% more than last year.
Below are local schools with fall 2021 enrollment figures and expected budget allocations, as well as increases or decreases for each figure from the previous year:
- Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., 2252 students (5.98% increase), $18.36 million (4% increase)
- Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., 712 students (7.53% decrease), $8.3 million (3% decrease)
- Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., 403 students (8.82% decrease), $4.78 million (4% increase)
- Reavis Elementary School, 834 E. 50th St., 281 students (18% increase), $3.96 million (17% increase)
- Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., 310 students (8.82% decrease), $3.01 million (1.27% decrease)
- Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St., 250 students (2.46% increase), $3.12 million (13% increase)
- Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., 563 students (8.16% decrease), $5.6 million (5.02% decrease)
- Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., 484 students (0.21% increase), $4.54 million (4.21% increase)
- Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St., 331 students (16.14% increase), $3.25 million (5.01% increase)
- Carnegie Elementary School, 1414 E. 61st Place, 495 students (12.3% decrease), $5.06 million (2.4% decrease)
- Fiske Elementary School, 6020 S. Langley Ave., 355 students (6.8% decrease), $4.39 million (11% decrease)
As reported by Chalkbeat Chicago, overall CPS budget funding is still up by $290 million, with much of that increase going into “central pots” that individual schools can draw from for things like professional development.
CPS will release its complete budget this summer.
The Chicago Principals and Administrators Association criticized the budget in a statement.
“CPS officials have been robbing our students of critical resources for far too long,” Troy LaRaviere, head of the group, said in a statement reported by WBEZ. “Parents, teachers, students, and all school community members should be outraged at the callousness and neglect with which CPS officials and the mayor approach their obligations to our students, especially during the critical time when so much more is needed.“
