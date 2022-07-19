Blacks in Green, a Woodlawn-based environmental and community revitalization nonprofit, has received a $150,000 grant from the National Trust cultural preservation organization as it seeks to transform the two-flat where civil rights martyr Emmett Till lived into a West Woodlawn community space.
The home, 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave., became a Chicago landmark last year. Blacks in Green bought it in 2020; Executive Director Naomi Davis told the Tribune the plan is to open it in 2025, when the Obama Presidential Center opens in Jackson Park.
The 14-year-old Till’s 1955 murder in Mississippi was a watershed moment in 20th century United States history, galvanizing opposition to Jim Crow, especially after Till’s mother, Mamie Till, insisted on having an open casket funeral for her son in Bronzeville to exhibit the barbarity of his lynching.
Davis told the Tribune that the goal is for the in-need-of-repairs Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley House to be “an international heritage pilgrimage destination.”
The National Trust has granted money to several Black South Side cultural attractions in recent years, including the planned Mojo Museum at Muddy Waters' North Kenwood Home, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave., the Sweetwater Foundation in Washington Park, 5749 S. Perry Ave., the South Side Community Arts Center, 3831 S. Michigan Ave., and The Forum theater, 318 E. 43rd St.
The trust also gave a $150,000 grant to the city's Department of Planning and Development this year for "Chicago's African American Historic Neighborhoods and Landmarks," an initiative set to include public workshops and outreach oriented around Black historic landmarks and a new registry of Black-owned businesses designed to spur neighborhood revitalization.
