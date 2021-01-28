The Emmett Till home in Woodlawn was designated a Chicago landmark at Wednesday’s meeting of the City Council.
The official designation marks the successful conclusion of a years-long campaign by local preservation and community groups to landmark the brick two-flat at 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave., protecting it from demolition and neglect.
Till was 14 years old when he was lynched in 1955 by two white men during a trip to Mississippi. The murder and its aftermath — his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, allowed Jet magazine to run photos of her son’s mutilated body in an open casket at his funeral, and she became a fierce speaker and activist in the years after — were galvanizing forces in the early civil rights movement.
“Before there was Trayvon Martin, before there was Eric Garner, there was Emmett Till,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) ahead of a Zoning Committee vote this Tuesday, according to freelance journalist Justin Laurence on Twitter.
Last August, Taylor announced that she would support a landmark designation for the site, clearing a key hurdle in the landmarking process.
The property was purchased by Blacks in Green, a Woodlawn-based nonprofit run by Naomi Davis. At a November meeting of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks, Davis said she planned to turn the house into a “heritage-pilgrimage site...not only a museum, and not your typical house museum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.