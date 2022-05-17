The Elijah Muhammad House is hosting a non-alcoholic wine tasting fundraiser for the museum’s renovation and restoration.
The “Donate and Sip” will take place this Friday, May 20, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St. The event will feature free samples of alchohol-free Chardonnay, Rosé and other drinks from Atlanta-based Magnolia Crescent Orchards.
The Muhammad House, 4847 S. Woodlawn Ave., was the home of longtime leader of the Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad, who lived in Kenwood until his death in 1975. In 2018 the house was bought by Wendy Muhammad, who planned to turn it into a museum.
In March of 2021, it was at the center of a short-lived controversy, when Ald. Sophia King (4th) proposed and subsequently withdrew an ordinance that would require city permission for some cultural exhibits and libraries, including many house museums, before they could be built. (The Muhammad house had already received its permits by then, and so would not have been affected by the legislation.)
Also known as the Sajdah House, the museum is now listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
More information on Friday’s event and registration can be found here.
