The final round of Chicago's municipal elections is tomorrow and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who have not voted early or by mail.
Citizens who are at least 18 years old by Election Day, April 4, can register to vote at precinct polling places with at least two forms of identification, with at least one showing a current address. Voters can look up their precinct polling place here.
Races on the ballot are Mayor of Chicago, as well as alderperson of the 4th and 5th wards.
Mayor
Brandon Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner (D-1st), former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Chicago Teachers Union member.
Paul Vallas, a former CEO of CPS.
4th Ward
The 4th Ward contains Hyde Park between 53rd Street, Hyde Park Boulevard, and Woodlawn and Lake Park avenues. It contains the rest of Kenwood, eastern parts of Bronzeville and part of the South Loop.
Prentice Butler, chief of staff for outgoing Ald. Sophia King and former chief of staff for Ald. William D. Burns (4th).
Lamont Robinson, a two-term Illinois state Representative (D-5th).
5th Ward
The 5th Ward encompasses most of Hyde Park, including all of East Hyde Park and Indian Village, as well as parts of Woodlawn near Jackson Park and most of South Shore north of 71st Street.
Martina “Tina” Hone, an attorney and the former chief engagement officer to the mayor.
Desmon Yancy, a director of community organizing at Inner City Muslim Action Network.
Unsure about what ward you're in? Visit chicago.gov/city/en/depts/mayor/iframe/lookup_ward_and_alderman.html
