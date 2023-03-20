Early voting has begun in 50 ward voting sites and at the Chicago Board of Elections downtown site ahead of the municipal runoff election on April 4.
The early voting sites in the 4th, 5th and 20th wards are, respectively:
- Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.
- Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.
Sites are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
People can register to vote or file a name or address change at the polling places (including the precinct sites open on Election Day) on or before April 4 with two forms of identification, one of which needs to have a current address.
Voters can also apply online for a mail-in ballot through Thursday, March 30. Completed mail-in ballots can be dropped off at all early voting sites.
To check your voter registration status, visit www.chicagoelections.gov/en/your-voter-information.html
