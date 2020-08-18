The 401st anniversary of the day the first African people were brought ashore in Virginia as slaves is Aug. 20. To mark that anniversary, the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, will present a special virtual performance of “1619: The Journey of a People.”
The musical, which chronicles the struggles of African Americans through four centuries, uses various musical forms including hip-hop and jazz to illustrate the history as well as examine the issues plaguing contemporary society.
The DuSable is partnering with station WBEZ to present the streaming performance at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1619-the-journey-of-a-people-virtual-performance-and-panel-tickets-114472243562
Attendees will receive an email link by Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.