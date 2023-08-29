The 22nd annual Bike the Drive is back this Sunday morning, September 3, closing DuSable Lake Shore Drive to vehicles from Hyde Park to Edgewater.
The 30-mile loop stretches from the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr., to Hollywood Avenue. Bicyclists can enter the route any time between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., at which point the gates to the drive will close.
The five gates to enter the course are located at the intersections of 57th Street, Oakwood Boulevard, Fullerton Avenue, Bryn Mawr Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Riders will be guided off of the drive and onto the Lakefront Trail beginning at 10:45 a.m.
The ticketed ride is held by Fifth Third Bank as a fundraiser for the Active Transportation Alliance, a non-profit advocacy organization “working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transit throughout Chicagoland.” Last year, more than 16,500 riders participated.
Advance tickets for this year’s ride can be purchased online for $74; day of tickets are $84. Children under 18 ride for $18. Helmets are required.
On Sunday, the 57th Street entrance to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close to vehicles from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For more information, visit bikethedrive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.