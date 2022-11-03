Some temporary lane closures at DuSable Lake Shore Drive and 57th Drive will begin on Thursday, Nov. 7, and last until mid-December. These traffic changes are the latest iteration of roadwork in the Jackson Park Mobility Improvements Project.
- DuSable Lake Shore Drive between 57th and Hayes drives will be reduced from three lanes to two.
Left turn lanes on 57th Drive onto a northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced from three lanes to two.
Additional roadwork on Hayes Drive Cornell Avenue that began earlier this year is still ongoing.
- Hayes Drive is entirely closed.
- Temporary land restrictions will go into place on Cornell north and south of its intersection with Hayes. During morning and evening rush hours, there will be two lanes of traffic in each direction; in off-peak periods, one lane will be open in each direction.
Chicago Park District facilities can be accessed via Richards Drive. The Chicago Department of Transportation encourages motorists to pay attention to flaggers and construction signage when driving through work zones, obey speed limits and be on alert for workers and equipment.
