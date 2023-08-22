Dr. Nathaniel Horn, the husband of Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-2nd) died suddenly on Friday, August 18. He was 68.
As of August 22, no cause of death has been shared.
“My husband was a remarkable man. He was a loving father, a compassionate husband, an incredible friend and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way,” Kelly said in a statement on Friday. “Whether he was 'dad,' 'grandpa,' or 'Dr. Nate,' his impact on all those who knew him and loved him will never be forgotten.”
The two were married for 20 years.
Horn is survived by Kelly, his two daughters, two stepchildren and two grandchildren. Another grandchild is on the way.
Kelly, 67, has represented the 2nd congressional district for the last decade. The district encompasses parts of Kenwood and East Hyde Park, as well as much of the south suburbs along the border of Illinois and Indiana.
She took congressional office in February 2013 after a special election to replace Jesse Jackson, Jr., who resigned three weeks into his 10th term. Kelly also served as chairperson for the Illinois Democratic Party from 2021 to 2022.
