Doc Films, the 91-year-old University of Chicago club that screens movies most days of the year, needs $60,000 for new equipment.
Specifically, the projection booth needs three upgrades: a new control panel that will simplify the projectionist's job and ensure smoother beginnings and endings for the films, a new audio processor to improve sound quality of both traditional and 35 mm and to accommodate more modern audio options, and a new Digital Cinema Package (DCP) server for digital projection that handles audio, video and things like subtitles.
"Our cinema actually has the capabilities for 7.1 audio, which means you can do eight different audio tracks out of different speakers in the room. The current cinema processor we have is so old, before the invention of 7.1 audio, that we can only do 5.1 audio," Cameron Poe, a volunteer, said.
New releases may have a more complex depth of audio, which the Max Palevsky Cinema, 1212 E. 59th St., cannot currently accommodate. A new DCP server would also prevent many delayed showtimes.
Doc Films is fundraising by reaching out to patrons and longtime supporters, volunteer Hannah Yang said. The group is awaiting the initial numbers before planning next steps, which includes applying for city, university and national grants.
Yang said the goal is to install the new equipment by the summer, as it will take around a month to put it all in and Doc Films runs a reduced schedule during that season.
"We're technically a registered student organization, which at any other college you'd call 'a club,'" Poe said. "We have a unique affiliation (with the university) because we can allow community members and other non-students in."
U. of C. student organizations can request funding from the student government, which allocates funds for clubs from the university. Doc Films' yearly budget has allocations for programming — getting the rights for the films, renting materials, shipping, equipment repairs and printing calendars and booklets — but does not have allocations for capital expenses, hence the fundraising for the projection booth.
The club’s annual budget is typically around $60,000, but the allotment this year was only $30,000.
"The main effect is that, for our spring quarter, we've reduced our weekly series from eight (series) to six, which is roughly 18 films," Poe said. "We're trying not to reduce the total number of screenings. We're still going to have roughly 80 screenings; we're going to do repeats of certain movies."
Poe called the budgetary allocations complicated, given the hundreds of student groups competing for a piece of the pie every year. He said Doc Films will push for more money in the coming fiscal year.
"This is going to be a little bit different since opening from COVID, but hopefully it will make us a little bit more money to offset some of those," he said. "The main thing that we've been able to show this past year is that we had a really successful autumn quarter, by far. I think it might have been over 1,500 people — more attendance than we've had in a single quarter since the start of COVID."
There have been nearly 1,000 attendees this quarter. Directors and actors like Tsai Ming-liang and Michelle Citron have given talks; Lukas Dhont, whose film "Close" won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last year, is coming this quarter.
They're also doing a "Blow up My Video" series on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m., featuring movies like "The Blair Witch Project" and "28 Days Later" that were shot on digital cameras but distributed and initially released on film.
Doc Films is one of the last cinemas in Chicago to still project film, alongside the Music Box Theatre and the Gene Siskel Film Center. Poe said that film is becoming akin to museum artifacts: "The reels that we get to operate with aren't just a commodity that we get to project, but they're pieces of history."
Yang, a volunteer projectionist, enjoys working with the medium.
"By showing it, we are actively extending its lifetime," Yang said "As it's kind of dying out in other places, we try to keep it alive."
