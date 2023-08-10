William Perry, Jr., the Chicago DJ behind the turn-of-the-millenium sensation the “Cha Cha Slide,” died earlier this week after a long battle with cancer. He was 58.
Better known as DJ Casper, Perry’s “Cha Cha Slide” track and line dance took the city and world by storm, played at dances, picnics and other celebrations for decades to come. But the enduring dance floor hit comes from humble beginnings: a Kenwood fitness class.
The story goes that Perry, a Chicago native and Hyde Park High School graduate, created the dance for his nephew David Wilson’s step aerobics class at Bally’s Total Fitness, 1301 E. 47th St., in 1998. Its style is rooted in Chicago’s stepping and Black line dancing traditions.
Originally laid over the track “Plastic Dreams” by Jaydee, the track was titled “The Casper Slide Pt. 1.” Due to copyright issues, Perry recorded a new version in 2000, titling it “The Casper Slide Pt. 2.”
The re-release quickly took off across the city. After it caught the attention of LaDonna Tittle at the Chicago radio station WGCI-FM, Universal Records released the song as a single in the summer of 2000.
“Line dancing attracts me because when you go out to a party, you can actually do it by yourself,” Perry said in a 2017 interview with WBEZ. “You don’t need a partner, you can get up and have fun, and you don’t feel out of place because you have no one to dance with.”
“The ‘Cha Cha Slide’ is like 17 years old, and people are still doing it like it’s brand new,” he said.
He would go on to tour far and wide due to the song’s popularity, performing alongside the likes of funk legend James Brown.
In his later years, Perry was also the host of “Saturday Night Steppers Set” on local radio station WVAZ-FM and continued to host on the website Casper Classic Radio.
Though Casper has been called a “one-hit wonder,” his dance is thought to have spawned several other tracks and line dances including the “Cupid Shuffle” in 2007 and “The Wobble” in 2008.
Perry was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016. He died Monday, August 7 in a south suburban hospital.
Perry was also known for his kindness and positive outlook on life. “Casper was a fun-loving, giving person,” said his wife, Kim Bradshaw, in a statement. “He was a genuine, family oriented man. He loved Chicago with all his heart. He will be greatly missed.”
