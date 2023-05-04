Local Democratic committeepersons are searching for a new state representative for the 5th District to replace outgoing state Rep. Lamont Robinson, who is leaving the legislature for a seat on Chicago City Council in the coming weeks.
The winner of April’s aldermanic runoff election, Robinson is resigning from the Illinois General Assembly to be the next 4th Ward alderman. The Cook County Democratic Party is in charge of appointing his successor and applications for the role are due on May 10.
Illinois is one of four states that places the power of filling vacancies in the state legislature with the political party that last held the seat. The appointment must be made within 30 days following the vacancy by Democratic committeepeople in wards represented by the 5th Representative District.
The Democratic Representative Committee for the 5th District includes the following members and their weighted votes, determined by voter turnout from the 2022 primary election in the portions of each ward included within the 5th District:
Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward) — 11,592
Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward) — 4,201
State Sen. Mattie Hunter (20th Ward) — 4,152
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (4th Ward) — 2,783
Outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) — 886
Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) — 233
Candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote — 11,925 votes — to win the appointment.
The 5th Representative District runs through the Magnificent Mile, the Loop, South Loop, Bronzeville, Grand Boulevard and Washington Park. It also includes portions of Woodlawn, Greater Grand Crossing, Englewood and South Shore.
Robinson was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2018, coming in first in the primary and running unopposed in the general election. He also ran unopposed in 2020 and 2022. Prior to joining the General Assembly, he was an adjunct business professor and owned an insurance business, which he continues to operate.
“Lamont Robinson has set a high standard as the State Representative for the people of the 5th District. He has served with passion and concern for all. I look forward to working alongside him in Chicago City Council as he becomes the Alderman of the 4th Ward. Lamont will be a welcomed addition to the council,” said Dowell in a statement.
Anyone who would like to be considered for appointment as state representative of the 5th District must submit their resume, cover letter and a copy of their voter registration card by email to patd2007@aol.com by May 10 at 5 p.m.
The committee will convene on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at Greater Harvest Missionary Church, 5141 S. State Street, to vote to appoint his successor. This meeting is open to the public.
