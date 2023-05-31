Dirty Laundry, a pop-up laundromat with a coworking space, children’s activities and after-hours events, is opening in the former home of Harper & 53rd Launder Koin next month.
Since Launder Koin’s closing in February, Hyde Park has been without a laundromat. Dirty Laundry’s new owners, husband-wife team Augie and Sylvia Emuwa, say they hope to fill a much-needed space in the community, and then some.
The 5230 S. Harper Ave. location will include 37 coin-operated machines, wash and fold services and commercial services, including for the Hyatt Hotel across the street.
As they prepare to soft launch the business this weekend, the Emuwas said they designed it to make the chore of laundering more enjoyable. Programming at the laundromat will include live music, book readings for kids, natural-made dyeing workshops and other private events in the evening, during which people can also make use of the machines.
“It’s all to make this less of a daunting task,” said Augie Emuwa, noting a study that placed doing laundry among one of Americans’ least favorite chores. “We want to make sure that they recognize that this is a self-care opportunity, you can air out your dirty laundry.”
Along with fresh flowers and other plants, the laundromat will also include a small confessional box “so people can write if they have something they want to ‘air out,’ get off their mind,” Augie Emuwa said.
A portion of the laundromat will be a coworking space with stand-up and lower-height tables where people can do work on laptops or fold clothing. There will also be a kids area, which the Emuwas saw a need for as the parents of four children. “It gives them something more structured and engaging to do while you’re doing your laundry,” Sylvia Emuwa said.
The Emuwa’s got their start in 2019, when they won the South Side pitch competition through the Polsky Exchange with their plant-based Dinobi laundry detergent. The award came with $5,000 to start the business, Polsky access and mentorship.
After experiencing a rough patch during the pandemic and supply chain shortages, the detergent will soon be sold at Mariano’s and Dom’s Kitchen and Market on the city’s North Side.
Dinobi products, which include detergents and dish soap, will be sold in the laundromat. “Outside products will be permitted but we will encourage our customers to use Dinobi to keep our machines and our waterways healthy,” Augie Emuwa said.
The laundromat will stay a family business, and the oldest of the Emuwas’ children, at 16 years old, has already been helping out around the store, Augie Emuwa said.
“This has been a legacy of family-owned businesses,” Augie Emuwa said. “What I loved about (the previous owner) is that every time you came into the space, she literally knew your name … she understood people’s needs, she understood this business and she knew who these folks were.”
Launder Koin occupied the storefront for 11 years, closing shop shortly after the University of Chicago purchased the property in February. (According to a U. of C. spokesperson, Launder Koin was offered a lease by the university at the same rate.)
Though demand for laundromats has dwindled nationwide in the last decade, Launder Koin co-owner Josh Hwang told the Herald in February that the laundromat would service between 500 to 1,200 people a month. With Launder Koin’s closure, residents’ nearest option has been Kenwood’s Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St., is a little under a mile away. (Another nearby laundromat in Kimbark Plaza, Kimbark Laundry, closed in 2019.)
Augie Emuwa worked for many years as a teacher in Chicago Public Schools and grew up freestyling and performing hip-hop and break dance in Hyde Park. He frequently performed in and around the record store Dr. Wax, 5225 S. Harper Ave., which was managed by DJ Duane Powell.
Sylvia Emuwa was an accountant in Houston, before moving to Chicago in 2010. Both pivoted from their full-time jobs to support the business, but Augie Emuwa still owns an educational consulting business, Identity Capital Consulting. The two will continue managing Dinobi alongside the responsibilities of running the laundromat.
The Emuwas lived in Woodlawn for six years and now reside in Bronzeville. They still attend church at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., the first church community that Augie Emuwa said his father joined after immigrating from Nigeria.
Dinobi means “precious” in Igbo, Augie Emuwa said, fitting for a product with “precious ingredients for precious skin.”
The two said they’ve already had many community members stopping by to see when they will open, including Kenwood students, U. of C. students and residents of nearby buildings.
Plans are also in the works to partner with a handful of public schools for “wash days,” to help address the needs of students living in temporary housing. “I was a kid like that nine out of my 14 years of elementary school here in Chicago, so I have a heart for those kids,” Augie Emuwa said.
This will be an outgrowth of already existing partnerships the Emuwas have had with schools surrounding Dinobi, teaching kids about detergent, hygiene practices and entrepreneurship.
The Emuwas said that renovations have been going well, and the vintage machines and dryers, the same used in Harper & 53rd Launder Koin, dating from around the 1960s, are in good condition. “From what I’ve learned from technicians, these are the best machines because they don’t have modern tech issues,” Augie Emuwa said.
They will be hiring two full-time employees, who they said will work for both the laundromat and Dinobi.
The laundromat’s hours will tentatively be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and may expand based on demand, the Emuwas said.
Dirty Laundry’s soft launch is planned for this Saturday, June 3, during which they intend to hold a focus group to gather feedback about the space prior to the grand opening. After this day, the laundromat will be open for self-service.
The laundromat will fully open to the public with a drumming circle and ribbon-cutting on June 24, after which other services will be available including wash and fold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.