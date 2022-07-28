Two sisters, decades removed from having lived in the neighborhood, have brought a piece of Hyde Park history home. Last month, with 21 boxes in tow, Janet Szilagyi and Susan traveled from Akron, Ohio to drop off a collection of Hyde Park Heralds spanning nearly 40 years, going back to 1955. The papers belonged to their father, John Ramey, who maintained his subscription to the newspaper decades after his work took him out of the community.
John Ramey was born in Bexley, Ohio, an inner suburb of Columbus, and went to Ohio State University for his bachelor's and master's degrees. His 1949-50 field placement for his social work degree was at Chicago Commons, now located at 515 E. 50th St., the social service organization and former settlement house, which has had a long association with the University of Chicago and South Side communities. After marrying his wife, Carol Ramey, they moved back to Chicago, and he worked at the commons for another two years.
Ramey became the executive director of the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club (HPNC) in 1954. Janet Szilagyi was born in 1956, and her sister, Susan Ramey, was born in 1959.
Szilagyi remembers the Hyde Park of her childhood as a booming neighborhood: "I thought that was the way the world was: great, multiracial, multicultural, multi-religious, multiethnic." She remembers her father being brought in to integrate the HPNC and consulting to help integrate the neighborhood at large. His colleagues participated in civil rights protests in the South.
Carol Ramsey was a musician, an organist, and Szilagyi played piano. The family worshiped at the University Church, 5655 S. University Ave.; both parents sang in the choir, which Carol Ramsey directed at one point. Szilagyi and her sister attended the U. of C. Laboratory Schools, as their parents found the local Chicago Public Schools overloaded due to the number of baby boomers enrolled at them.
John Ramey was at the HPNC for 11 years before taking another social work job in Cincinnati in 1965. Great Society-era block grants were drying up four years later, and he took a job at the University of Akron, where he developed a social work program.
All the while, he kept up his subscription to the Herald.
"Part of his heart was always in Hyde Park," Szilagyi said. "He loved Hyde Park. He loved the people. He was always curious and interested to see what was going on, how things were developing. I'm sure at first it was just to stay in touch with the people they knew when they moved to Cincinnati, but then I'm sure he read it and used it as part of his teaching material. Even if he kept the papers intact, he would maybe Xerox a copy or take it into school and talk about it and put it in its rightful place."
Her parents would talk about articles and goings-on after each edition arrived; Szilagyi said part of their hearts remained in Chicago. "I think it was a combination of the people that they met at the club and at University Church, and the good work and contributions to society that they were able to do while they were there," she said.
The papers were delivered well before the Internet Age; the subscription functioned "as his own little internet archive," Szilagyi said. "Some of them were folded open to articles of interest so he could find them quickly."
For years, local businessman Sam Bell would run ads in the Herald with locals in a gag or community service situation for his Shell Oil Company gas station. A U. of C. professor stood through the sunroof of his Volkswagen in one captioned "Hyde Park-Kenwood eggheads scramble for service at Sam Bell's." In another, the manager of the Hyde Park Co-op and Bell posed in Boy Scout uniforms with the caption "Hyde Park-Kenwood shells out for Boy Scouts."
The HPNC, then as now, did a lot of fundraising. One year, they ran an adaptation of the Pied Piper legend as a play; Ramey gamely appears as the Pied Piper in an ad (despite not playing the part in the play) with seven jacketed (it being March) kids in the back of a convertible. Szilagyi is among them alongside two of former congressman Abner Mikva's daughters: Laurie, now a professor at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, and Mary, now a judge of the Illinois Appellate Court.
Ramey ended his subscription when he retired in the 1990s, after 20 years as general secretary of the International Association for Social Work with Groups. When he passed away in 2014, his obituary ran in the Herald.
But the family still has lingering ties to the neighborhood. Their membership number at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore, 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave., is so low that it shocks staff.
The Herald has maintained its own internal archive since 1953, when outgoing owner Bruce Sagan took over the paper, but it’s “not this comprehensive and well preserved,” said Jason Schumer, the Herald’s publisher. Schumer has been working with Sagan and former General Manager Susan Walker to recover the Herald’s archive from a Greektown basement. Some decades are well preserved, Schumer said, but others are incomplete or damaged.
“The great thing about this collection is how complete it is,” he said. “And the fact that it’s arranged chronologically makes it very easy to find specific issues.” Twice in the last two weeks he’s had to dig into the archive for a specific issue. The first came after someone from the University of Cambridge Press requested permission to reproduce a 1961 advertisement paid by the Chicago chapter of the nonprofit organization Fair Play for Cuba Committee “which attempts to combat the campaign of slander against the Cuban revolution.”
The second was to find a 1958 Sam Bell advertisement that Sagan appeared in. The ad shows a 29-year-old Sagan at the station with Bell. The headline reads “Windbags Gas-up.”
Except for a handful of issues from the 1880s, the Herald’s archive is digitized and available for free; an 80th birthday gift for Sagan from his sons. Schumer says he and the staff refer to the digital archive frequently for stories, “but there’s nothing like holding the paper in your hands.”
