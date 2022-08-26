A Hyde Park High School graduate and Civil Rights Movement activist known for leading the Nashville students sit-ins and organizing the Selma marches for voting rights was recently awarded the nation’s highest honor.
For her decades of civil rights advocacy, Diane Nash was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden last month.
In a July 7 ceremony at the White House, Biden described Nash as a “fearless leader of the Freedom Rides and Nashville sit-in movements,” and a “fierce light in darkness.”
“She did more than dream a better America; she helped build one. As a founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s, she led some of the most important 20th century civil rights campaigns that inspire activism around the world to this day,” Biden said.
“For her strategic savvy and absolute courage, Americans owe a debt of gratitude to Diane Nash for helping forge a path toward a more perfect union,” Biden concluded, presenting her with the award.
Sylvia Eaton Anderson, a retired attorney who resides in Washington, D.C. and a 60-year friend of Nash’s since meeting at Hyde Park High School, attended the ceremony with her.
“I was just very happy to see her efforts rewarded, because I know, as a person who lived in the South, that it took a tremendous amount of courage, ingenuity and everything else to do the things that she did while she was there,” said Anderson.
The Medal of Freedom was established in 1963 by John F. Kennedy, superseding the one established by Harry S. Truman in 1945 to honor civilian service in WWII. Awardees form an incongruous mix, as the criteria are so broad.
Recipients must have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security of national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,” and it is said to confer an additional ‘level of veneration’ to individuals already held in high esteem.
In the July ceremony, 17 others were also honored, among them U.S. women’s national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and Fred Gray, the Civil Rights leader who litigated Browder v. Gayle, the Supreme Court case that desegregated buses.
Nash, who now resides in South Shore, was born in 1938 to Leon and Dorothy Bolton Nash in Hyde Park.
Her father served overseas as a clerk in World War II and her mother worked as a keypunch operator to support the war effort, leaving Nash in the care of her grandmother, Carrie Bolton, until age 7. (Her parents divorced and her mother remarried John Baker, a member of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, at the time one of the most prominent Black unions in the nation.)
Growing up on the South Side, Nash attended a mix of parochial and public schools through high school. She was raised Catholic, and even considered becoming a nun. Also as a teenager, she won several regional beauty contests, and was runner-up for a pageant that led to the competition for Miss Illinois.
In 1956, she graduated from Hyde Park High School. Former classmates the Herald spoke with offered conflicting reports of Nash; some described her as shy and studious, others said she was ‘like every other teenager.’
(Whichever was the case, Nash has given few interviews over the years, and her last public appearance was in 2020 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. She told the Herald she was unable to interview due to contracting Covid-19).
After graduating high school she matriculated at Howard University in 1958, and then transferred to Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1959. In Nashville, under racist Jim Crow laws, Nash experienced overt discrimination to a greater degree and was prohibited from entering many local establishments.
Anderson describes Nash as having an “almost genteel upbringing,” and she imagined that Nash must have been particularly appalled when she arrived in Nashville, and saw firsthand how Black people were being treated, having come from an integrated Hyde Park High School. Anderson says that her “alarm of the newcomer,” motivated Nash to take steps to try to change what she saw, which led to organizing with other people.
Her foundations in nonviolence can be traced back to her attending direct action workshops led by James Lawson, a Vanderbilt University theology student who was influenced by the nonviolent work of Mahatma Gandhi and trained many Nashville student protestors.
Nash began to participate in sit-ins at Nashville establishments, and was later elected chairperson of the Nashville Student Central Committee for her leadership during these protests. As a result, on May 10, 1960, Nashville became the first Southern city to desegregate lunch counters, and seven days later, Nash was one of four Black students to be the first served at Post Restaurant, one of the diners they occupied.
In April 1960, Nash co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), the main channel through which students participated in the civil rights movement. Through it she coordinated the Nashville Student Movement Ride to Birmingham, Alabama, the site of numerous attacks on the Freedom Riders, a group of activists who were fighting to desegregate interstate travel.
She was known for implementing “jail, no bail” tactics, which were employed by the “Friendship Nine,” a group of young men sent to jail for staging a sit-in in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Nash was arrested dozens of times and even spent ten days in jail while six months pregnant with her first child.
In 1961, she left college to become a full-time activist with Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), moving to Jackson, Mississippi to head up voter registration campaigns and efforts to desegregate schools.
She married fellow Nashville sit-in organizer James Bevel that same year. They had two kids before divorcing in 1968.
In 1963, Nash was appointed to a national committee by President John F. Kennedy to help draft and promote the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, sex religion or country of origin.
By 1965, Bevel and Nash had initiated the Alabama Voting Rights Project and Selma Right-to-vote movement, which famously organized the Selma to Montgomery marches for voting rights. During the first march on March 7, 1965, hundreds of participants were violently attacked by dozens of deputized white residents, an event that came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.” News of the brutality made its way to the White House, spurring the creation of President Lyndon Johnson’s Voting Rights Act a week later.
In the late 1960s, Nash returned to Chicago, and has since worked in both real estate and education, directing her activism to causes such as fair housing advocacy, protests against the Vietnam War and the women’s liberation movement.
During the July ceremony, Biden joked that Nash wanted him to make sure he added that “the medal is shared” with hundreds of thousands of Americans, “because she didn’t want to take all the credit for herself.”
Over the years, Nash has received a number of other awards, including the SCLC’s Rosa Parks award, the Distinguished American Award from the John F. Kennedy Library and Foundation, the LBJ Award of Leadership in Civil Rights from the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum and honorary doctorates from Fisk University and the University of Notre Dame.
Upon her return to Chicago after the Freedom Medal ceremony, Nash developed Covid-19 symptoms, and speculates that she caught the disease from Biden, according to Anderson. However, Anderson added, she seems to have recovered.
Now 84 years old, Nash remains close to her son Douglass Nash, an entrepreneur and medical device inventor who lives nearby, as well as her four grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.