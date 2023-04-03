Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.