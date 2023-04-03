Three teams of developers vying to redesign a cluster of vacant lots on 63rd Street presented their latest proposals last week, which were met with questions and critique from Woodlawn residents and union members.
The meeting was held Wednesday night, March 29, in the auditorium of Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave. More than 50 people were in attendance.
The two city-owned lots are located along 63rd Street between Ingleside and Greenwood avenues and take up about 1.6 acres. They are among 52 lots subject to the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, which mandates that developments set aside 30% or more of its housing units for households earning half of Area Median Income (AMI) — about $52,100 for a family of four — or less.
Evergreen Imagine
Torrey Barrett introduced Evergreen Imagine, a joint venture of development firms Evergreen Real Estate Group and Imagine Group, as a development partnership with strong ties to Washington Park.
Evergreen Imagine’s proposal, Woodlawn Rising, is a five-story building with 62 rental units and 29 parking spaces. A mixed-use complex, Woodlawn Rising will also have a daycare center, playground, plaza and retail space. The project’s total cost is $47.7 million.
Barrett further demonstrated his ties to the community by noting the non-violence and youth development organization he founded in 2008, the K.L.E.O. Community Center, 119 E. Garfield Blvd.
Ultimately, Barrett said, “everything we present tonight is really irrelevant.” He said the team is willing to go back to the drawing board to ensure community input is incorporated. He cited the process Evergreen Imagine went through to incorporate community feedback for a building in Auburn Gresham as part of the city’s INVEST South/West program.
After each presentation, audience members were given a chance to ask questions and voice concerns.
One attendee critiqued the design as not reflecting “the historical Woodlawn community.” Others asked how the developers would make sure not to cut costs and select businesses for the retail spaces. Developers again spoke to their plan to incorporate community input.
Michaels and DL3 Realty
Leon Walker began his presentation of the Michaels and DL3 Realty project by invoking his own ties to the community. “I used to be the kid that would catch the train right at 63rd and Stony Island to go downtown,” he said.
Michaels and DL3’s proposal, Elevated Ellis, is a six-story building with 73 units, 11 of which are live-work lofts, combination commercial and living spaces. (The live-work units will be piloted in another DL3 development, the Park Station Lofts, on 63rd Street and Maryland Avenue, the first property planned under the Woodlawn Ordinance.)
The remaining 62 units are one, two and three-bedroom apartments; there are also 33 parking spaces. At least 70% of units will be cheaper than market rate.
The project’s total cost is $50.4 million. The mixed-use building will also have retail and outdoor dining spaces.
DL3 is behind a number of commercial developments in Woodlawn, including the Friend Health headquarters at Cottage Grove Avenue and 63rd Street, and the Jewel-Osco grocery store at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave. DL3 has partnered with Michaels, a national real estate firm, on several developments.
During the audience portion, Michaels organization came under fire by members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for alleged employee mistreatment.
“You deserve better than the Michaels organization,” a representative from SEIU Local 1 said, standing up with 10 other people clad in SEIU purple. Allegations against Michaels included union-busting at two Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) properties it managed and building mismanagement that left older adults locked out of a Little Village housing complex.
Walker responded that DL3 Realty is the developer and Michaels is management, saying that they are different groups.
Answering another audience question, he confirmed that all amenities would be available to tenants regardless of income level.
POAH and KMW
The Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) and KMW Communities presented their project last. Bill Williams, a developer at KMW, said the two are working in tandem to improve the affordable housing stock in Woodlawn.
The development, Woodlawn Social, consists of a six-story building with 60 rental units and 10 townhomes for sale. There will also be 8,500-square-feet of retail space and 26 parking spaces. The project’s total cost is $47.2 million.
Among the prospective developers, POAH has the longest record of affordable housing development and upkeep on the mid-South Side. Since 2008, POAH has helped to redevelop the Grove Parc Apartments at 6020 S. Cottage Grove Ave., and built the mixed-use Woodlawn Station at the corner of 63rd Street and Cottage Grove. In January 2021, it extended the section 8 contract on the Father Martin Farrell House, 1415 E. 65th St., another multi-unit building near Jackson Park, and in July of that year, purchased Island Terrace, 6430 S. Stony Island Ave. Last August, POAH teamed up with for-profit developer Jonathan Rose Companies to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, 6040 S. Harper Ave., pledging to maintain its affordability for the next 30 years.
“We actually oriented our building in a series of five forms perpendicular to the street,” said POAH vice president Bill Eager. “The purpose of that is to create 9,000-square-feet of publicly accessible plaza space, really bringing the neighborhood and the community in.”
“We didn’t want to create a super mass on the block that overshadows the street,” Williams added.
Williams also said the developers will partner with programs like Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago to help tenants “get prepared for home ownership.”
“We want residents to go from renters to homeowners, and not be perpetual renters,” Williams said.
Savannah Brown, a community organizer with Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP), asked if the development team that the city ultimately selects will also take on the 21 additional lots Woodlawn residents have pushed the city to set aside for affordable housing development. She also asked whether the POAH and KMW townhomes will be priced at affordable rates.
Eager said developers are only talking about the two lots, and that POAH and KMW have not yet decided how many townhomes will meet affordability requirements.
