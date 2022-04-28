Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea opened its newest location on the first floor of the University of Chicago’s Campus North Residential Commons on March 29.
It’s the third location from the Chicago-based franchise to open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shop at North, 5500 S. University Ave., replaces Dollop Coffee, which closed earlier in the pandemic.
Crowded with students and community members, the location boasts couches, counters and plenty of table space, where customers can be seen bent over laptops or sharing pastries. On a recent, rainy weekend morning, nearly every seat in the shop was filled.
The menu is anchored around its beverages — Fairgrounds’ Brew Bar, their lineup of cold brew coffees on tap, features seven coffees from roasteries across Chicago and the rest of the United States. Beyond basic coffees, customers can order specialty beverages such as matcha lattes, Vietnamese cold brew, Mayan drinking chocolate, chai and more. The menu also includes a wide selection of sandwiches, starters, salads and baked goods.
Beverages range from $3.29 for a 12 oz. coffee from the Brew Bar to the $7.49 “Rainforest Remedy,” a matcha, frozen pineapple and coconut drink. Foods include avocado toast ($10.99) or an acai bowl ($12.49).
“Something that our owner (wanted) was for (Fairgrounds) to be very family-forward (and to bring) people in. The entire kid’s menu is named after his children. … We have this drink called Grandpa Irv’s (Espresso) Old Fashioned, which was named after his grandfather and his favorite drink,” said Bridget Houle, Fairgrounds’ Chicago area manager.
Houle also said Fairgrounds is committed to reflecting the neighborhoods in which it opens new locations.
“Something that it reflects the most in is probably our pastries. We try to source from local vendors that are within walking distance. Right now we’re featuring Poppies, they’re really close to here,” said Houle, referring to Poppies Dough, a wholesale bakery in Brighton Park. “And who knows, maybe we’ll have specialty drinks just for students.”
Roasters include Back of the Yards Coffee Co., a “womyn and latinx owned coffee company founded in 2016 on the South Side of Chicago.” There are also brews from Whirlwind Coffee Co., a 20-person roastery in Oak Park, and BLK & Bold, which donates 5% of all its profits to initiatives that “assist disadvantaged domestic youth.”
“(There are) definitely other people that we’re looking into, just to bring a little bit more light to the names,” Houle said.
And despite its location on the ground floor of a dorm, Fairgrounds is aiming to be a Hyde Park establishment, rather than a coffee shop serving only U. of C. students.
“We’re trying to be really community-oriented, so we are looking to get more of the Hyde Park community involved,” said Houle. “Obviously, the students are going to come first, so we have been reaching out and doing some catering events, (and) we do really want to get more involved with the student body. We have a little separate room for private events and things, and we have a vision to someday host coffee tastings, little seminars and stuff.”
The staff at the location are all first-time hires, rather than transfers from other locations.“We have a healthy mix of students and community members. We have a lot of (employees) who live within walking distance, and people who have been in the neighborhood forever. We have one person who commutes from Oak Park,” said Houle.
According to Houle, customer demographics shift throughout the course of a day: “In the mornings we have a lot of families that come in, with little kids. I think they’re just getting ready for school and on their way. … The early mornings (are) when everybody knows to come and find us, and then the afternoons are more student-dominated, which is really great — I think that’s when students are waking up. I think that the rest of the community knows, so they come in the early hours.”
Fairgrounds Coffee, 5500 S. University Ave., Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.