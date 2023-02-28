Fifth Ward aldermanic candidates Desmon Yancy and Martina “Tina” Hone are headed to the runoff election after one of Chicago’s most crowded City Council races.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Yancy captured about 26.2% of the vote and Hone 17.6%, according to the Chicago Board of Elections. A runoff election to replace retiring 5th Ward Ald. Leslie Hairston will take place on April 4.
The remaining nine candidates, Marlene Fisher, Wallace Goode, Joshua Gray, Jocelyn Hare, Kris Levy, Robert Palmer, Gabriel Piemonte, Dee Perkins and Renita Q. Ward each captured between 2% to 13% of the vote.
Yancy is a South Shore resident currently serving as the senior director of organizing and advocacy for the Inner-City Muslim Action Network. Prior to this, he co-founded and was spokesperson for the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability and subsequent Empowering Communities for Public Safety coalitions. Hone was the chief engagement officer for Lightfoot’s office from 2020 into October, when she stepped down to run for the open City Council seat. Prior to working for the City, Hone spent more than 20 years working at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
As the results rolled in Tuesday evening, attendees at Yancy’s election night party in Jeffrey Plaza, 7131 S. Jeffery Blvd., danced in celebration as he tallied up votes.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to share my vision for the 5th Ward,” Yancy said. “I’m grateful to the voters who have spoken, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming conversation about housing, public safety and the needs of 5th Ward voters.”
Further north at Jimmy’s Woodlawn Tap, 1172 E. 55th St., Hone and supporters gathered for a smaller but similarly good-spirited election night party.
“I am honored by the trust that the people of the 5th Ward have placed in me, and they won’t be disappointed," Hone said. "From the beginning, I was the candidate who talked about being for all the 5th Ward — no part of the 5th Ward will be forgotten or taken for granted if I’m elected.”
The 5th Ward encompasses most of Hyde Park, including all of East Hyde Park and Indian Village, as well as parts of Woodlawn near Jackson Park and most of South Shore north of 71st Street.
Whatever the outcome in April, there will be a new face in the 5th Ward seat for the first time in 24 years.
A look at the race so far
The race for the 5th Ward seat kicked off in July of last year when the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce's executive director, Wallace Goode, stepped down to run for alderman.
In late-August, incumbent Ald. Hairston announced that wouldn't seek reelection, retiring from City Council after 24 years. Within months, eleven candidates flooded the race.
A Kenwood Academy graduate and self-described progressive, Yancy entered the race touting his experience in labor and community organizing, as well as his work as a police accountability activist. As a co-founding member of the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability, he helped push the City Council to create the city's first civilian police oversight board.
Among his campaign priorities are economic development, increasing police accountability, mental health access and community-based violence reduction programs. Yancy has called for a $5 increase to the city’s minimum wage and more expansive universal basic income programs as one solution to rising housing costs in the ward.
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, Yancy was the subject of scrutiny by opponents over his numerous political endorsements and residency allegations. In an attack ad five candidates published in the Herald, Yancy was criticized for his endorsements from Hairston and support from the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Teachers Union and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). It also alleged that his primary address is in his former south suburban home; Yancy provided a slew of documents dating back years confirming his South Shore address.
Born in Hyde Park, Hone entered the race stressing her long experience in government. She spent more than 20 years working in Washington, D.C. in the House Judiciary Committee, the Commerce Department and the American Legacy Foundation. Hone moved back to the neighborhood six years ago, serving as the Chief Equity Officer at the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and then as the Chief Engagement Officer for the City of Chicago.
One of her biggest campaign priorities is public safety, which she said can be solved with things like more efficient policing, curbing loitering and creating job-training and youth programs. She is also focused on economic development and addressing generational trauma with expanded mental health services.
Regarding housing, another key issue for constituents, Hone said she supports building affordable housing in the ward but also stressed improving home ownership rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.